Band gives dance at Globo and turns to promote Faustão after the rival’s ban

THE band had to find a way to publicize the new program of Faustian without the presenter present. Because of a veto by Globe, a station with which the communicator still has a link, the São Paulo channel still cannot use his image.

At the best of the afternoon this Thursday (23), Catia Fonseca received the dancers of Fausto Silva’s attraction. She had a chat with the professionals and even learned choreography, dancing to the floor.

The Band’s afternoon show showed behind-the-scenes footage that revealed parts of the attraction’s stage and audience. “It will be beautiful for you to return to your house, Faustão, which is the Band. We look forward to your arrival”, needled Catia at the end of the Best of the Afternoon.

Faustão left Globo in mid-June, when he signed a dissolution and was suddenly removed from Domingão. Even off the air, the communicator remains “tied” to the Rio station by contract until December 31, when the relationship ends.

Fausto Silva’s debut in Band is scheduled for January 17th. The communicator will occupy about two hours a day in the channel’s prime time from Monday to Friday, in the range from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm. The idea is that the program has a different attraction every day.

Faustão dancers surprised by Neto

Host of the show Os Donos da Bola, Neto surprised by making an offer for the dancers in Fausto Silva’s attraction. During the sport on the 13th, he commented on the professionals and offered his dressing room.

With preparations for the new program in full swing on Band, the dancers who will be part of the attraction’s cast are already circulating through the channel’s corridors. And everything indicates that the girls don’t have a proper place to stay. Grandson then decided to offer help.

“Get the girls some chairs to sit there, dammit. Give them a little apple, give them a little juice”, released the presenter. “Not girls, right? For God’s sake… What’s that? Velloso is ‘eye of Tandera’. I walk straight, I don’t even look because it’s barbaric”, he completed.

Neto decided to make his dressing room available to Faustão’s dancers install themselves. “If you want to stay in my dressing room, make yourself comfortable there. You can let it into my dressing room, the girls stay there”, he said.

“Give them water there, give them juice. There’s rock salt, there’s Nossa Senhora Aparecida, there’s everything… There’s shoes, there’s biscuits, there’s everything”, commented the presenter of the Band.

