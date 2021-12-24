Band takes space from Renata Fan and Cátia Fonseca to debut new newspaper

The Band will make a number of changes to their afternoon schedule in March. To accommodate Adriana Araújo’s new newscast, the station will give up part of the national broadcast and the duration of the Open Game. The attraction led by Renata Fan will lose half an hour and will air between 11:00 and 12:30, ending thirty minutes earlier than usual — the network’s affiliates will be able to enter regional content from 11:30.

After an hour dedicated to local content, the Band will once again form a network for the exhibition of Adriana Araújo’s journalistic. The format, which did not have a defined name until the publication of this text, will last an hour and will be a direct rival to SP1, by Globo, and Balanço Geral, by Record. Only a small group of cities will not broadcast the TV news — exceptions have already been negotiated with RBA, from Pará, and with Tarobá, from Paraná, which will also not broadcast the national Open Game, with the restricted Renata Fan program to the internet.

Following the new news, there will be another space for the production of affiliates, this time between 13:30 and 14:30. In São Paulo, the band will be filled in by Os Donos da Bola. In a good audience and also commercial phase, the program led by Craque Neto will be broadcast to the entire state, and no longer just to the metropolitan region. For other cities, the exhibition will continue to be optional: affiliates without a regional grid will also have cartoons, a recipe program produced by Band Nordeste and the +info newsletter as options.

The national program will resume at 2:30 pm. This will be the new schedule of Melhor da Tarde, which will lose half an hour in duration, but which will now be broadcast entirely on national television. The change was caused by an old complaint by the Commercial department, which finds it easier to sell merchandising actions in the blocks broadcast throughout the country. Even with less air time, the attraction will have more space for advertisers and will have its price readjusted, since there will no longer be a local block — which was sold for a lower value than the network segment.

Brasil Urgente, by José Luiz Datena, will not change its schedule. The journalist will continue to air between 4:00 pm and 7:20 pm, and the entire time slot will also be allocated to the regional production of the affiliates, who should preferably have local editions of the format. In Curitiba, the state version of the program is already broadcast until 6pm. With the total release of the space, the tendency is for Datena to become more and more restricted to the public in São Paulo, the state where most of its viewers are located.