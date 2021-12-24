Banks only open 2 hours this Friday (24); see what opens and closes at Christmas – 12/23/2021 – Daily life

Banking transactions can mostly be done by cell phone application or over the internet, but whoever needs to resolve any pending issues in person at banks this Friday (24th), Christmas Eve, will only have two hours to do so.
According to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the opening of branches will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the states with hours equal to those of Brasília. In the others, it will be from 8 am to 10 am (local).
The last business day of the year for customer service, with normal hours for carrying out all banking operations requested by customers, will be December 30 (Thursday). On the 31st (Friday), financial institutions do not open for service.
For those who have not yet bought fruit for Christmas dinner or seasoning for Christmas lunch, the open markets in the city of São Paulo will be open this Friday (24th), Saturday (25th), Sunday (26th), during normal hours, from 7 am to 1:30 pm.
Municipal markets and grocery stores also open normally every day, however, with different hours between them.
Some services will only work again next Monday (27), such as the Detran and Poupatempo posts. The driver whose CNH (National Driver’s License) expired in March and April of last year, when the renewal was suspended because of the pandemic, and who has not yet done the update needs to run, as the deadline ends next Thursday (30).
According to Detran, the deadline for registration and licensing of new vehicles acquired between February 26, 2021 and November 16, 2021 is also until December 30th.
The same goes for used vehicles purchased between February 12, 2021 and November 16, 2021, which must be transferred by the end of this year.
Whoever goes on the road for these New Year’s parties, in addition to checking if the documentation is up to date, should avoid peak hours on the highways.
According to Artesp (Transport Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo), the four roads under concession that leave the capital alone must have the circulation of more than 2.5 million vehicles between this Friday and Sunday.
For Baixada Santista alone, it is estimated that around 475,000 vehicles travel through the Anchieta/Imigrantes system.
PROGRAM YOURSELF | AVOID TAKING THE ROAD AT THIS TIME
Immigrants/Anchieta
– Ecovias concessionaire foresees heavy movement only on the way back, but Artesp suggests avoiding the following times
- Friday (24): from 3pm to 7pm
- Saturday (25): from 8 am to 1 pm
- Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm
- Monday (27): from 12pm to 8pm
Tamoios Highway
- Friday (24): from 9 am to 12 pm
- Saturday (25): from 8 am to 1 pm
- Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm
- Monday (27): from 12pm to 8pm
Anhanguera/Bandeirantes
- Friday (24): from 9 am to 12 pm
- Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm
- Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm
- Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm
Castello Branco/Raposo Tavares
- Friday (24): from 8 am to 12 pm
- Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm
- Sunday (26): from 3 pm to 8 pm
- Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm
Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto
- Friday (24): from 8 am to 1 pm
- Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm
- Sunday (26): from 3 pm to 8 pm
- Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm
Sources: Dealerships
Transport in the capital
For those staying in the capital, vehicle rotation is free until January 17, 2022.
In public transport, the circulation of buses will have 100% of the fleet this Friday, Monday to SPTrans. On Saturday there will be a reduction equivalent to that on Sunday. The same goes for CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos).
The subway will have normal circulation from 4:40 am to midnight on three days, according to the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat.
parks
Municipal and state parks are open throughout the long weekend. In the case of places managed by the city hall, it is necessary to be aware of the following changes: this Friday, they close three hours earlier than on traditional days; this Christmas Saturday, they open three hours later. See here the list with addresses and hours of each one.
The state parks in the city of São Paulo, on the other hand, operate at their normal hours on three days.
Ibirapuera Park is open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm this Friday. On Saturday, it opens from 8am to midnight. The times will be the same on January 31st and January 1st, respectively.
The municipal sports centers open this Friday, but without service. This Saturday, however, they are closed, according to the city hall.
Health
In health, the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) of the capital of São Paulo this Friday attend patients with flu-like symptoms — the city currently has an epidemic of the disease.
The UBSs are also resuming vaccination against the H1N1 flu. The doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021. Pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, elderly people over 60 years and children aged 6 months to 5 years are part of the priority group.
Vaccination
Covid-19 and flu
Friday (24)
UBSs (Basic Health Units)
from 7am to 7pm
Integrated AMAs/UBSs
from 7am to 7pm
Saturday (25) – vaccination suspended
Sunday (26)
Pharmacies
Avenida Paulista 2,371 and 266
from 8am to 4pm
parks
CRS Center: Buenos Aires Park
CRS Sul: Guarapiranga Park
East CRS: Carmo Park
CRS West: Villa-Lobos Park
CRS Southeast: Independence Park
CRS North: Youth Park
See what opens and closes
*from 9am to 11am
**from 9am to 2pm
***from 8am to 12pm
****Telephone call center (0800 055 0195) is open from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm
*****Sales points at bus terminals and at Expresso Tiradentes will be from 6 am to 7 pm
******Only for flu vaccination for elective groups
*******Urban parks close 3 hours earlier on the 24th and open 3 hours later on the 25th
Sources: City Hall of São Paulo and Government of São Paulo