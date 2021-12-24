Banks only open 2 hours this Friday (24); see what opens and closes at Christmas – 12/23/2021 – Daily life

Banking transactions can mostly be done by cell phone application or over the internet, but whoever needs to resolve any pending issues in person at banks this Friday (24th), Christmas Eve, will only have two hours to do so.

According to Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the opening of branches will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the states with hours equal to those of Brasília. In the others, it will be from 8 am to 10 am (local).

The last business day of the year for customer service, with normal hours for carrying out all banking operations requested by customers, will be December 30 (Thursday). On the 31st (Friday), financial institutions do not open for service.

For those who have not yet bought fruit for Christmas dinner or seasoning for Christmas lunch, the open markets in the city of São Paulo will be open this Friday (24th), Saturday (25th), Sunday (26th), during normal hours, from 7 am to 1:30 pm.

Municipal markets and grocery stores also open normally every day, however, with different hours between them.

Some services will only work again next Monday (27), such as the Detran and Poupatempo posts. The driver whose CNH (National Driver’s License) expired in March and April of last year, when the renewal was suspended because of the pandemic, and who has not yet done the update needs to run, as the deadline ends next Thursday (30).

According to Detran, the deadline for registration and licensing of new vehicles acquired between February 26, 2021 and November 16, 2021 is also until December 30th.

The same goes for used vehicles purchased between February 12, 2021 and November 16, 2021, which must be transferred by the end of this year.

Whoever goes on the road for these New Year’s parties, in addition to checking if the documentation is up to date, should avoid peak hours on the highways.

According to Artesp (Transport Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo), the four roads under concession that leave the capital alone must have the circulation of more than 2.5 million vehicles between this Friday and Sunday.

For Baixada Santista alone, it is estimated that around 475,000 vehicles travel through the Anchieta/Imigrantes system.

PROGRAM YOURSELF | AVOID TAKING THE ROAD AT THIS TIME

Immigrants/Anchieta

– Ecovias concessionaire foresees heavy movement only on the way back, but Artesp suggests avoiding the following times

Friday (24): from 3pm to 7pm

Saturday (25): from 8 am to 1 pm

Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm

Monday (27): from 12pm to 8pm

Tamoios Highway

Friday (24): from 9 am to 12 pm

Saturday (25): from 8 am to 1 pm

Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm

Monday (27): from 12pm to 8pm

Anhanguera/Bandeirantes

Friday (24): from 9 am to 12 pm

Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm

Sunday (26): from 3pm to 8pm

Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm

Castello Branco/Raposo Tavares

Friday (24): from 8 am to 12 pm

Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm

Sunday (26): from 3 pm to 8 pm

Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm

Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto

Friday (24): from 8 am to 1 pm

Saturday (25): from 8 am to 12 pm

Sunday (26): from 3 pm to 8 pm

Monday (27): from 4 pm to 10 pm

Sources: Dealerships

Transport in the capital

​For those staying in the capital, vehicle rotation is free until January 17, 2022.

In public transport, the circulation of buses will have 100% of the fleet this Friday, Monday to SPTrans. On Saturday there will be a reduction equivalent to that on Sunday. The same goes for CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos).

The subway will have normal circulation from 4:40 am to midnight on three days, according to the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat.

parks

​Municipal and state parks are open throughout the long weekend. In the case of places managed by the city hall, it is necessary to be aware of the following changes: this Friday, they close three hours earlier than on traditional days; this Christmas Saturday, they open three hours later. See here the list with addresses and hours of each one.

The state parks in the city of São Paulo, on the other hand, operate at their normal hours on three days.

Ibirapuera Park is open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm this Friday. On Saturday, it opens from 8am to midnight. The times will be the same on January 31st and January 1st, respectively.

The municipal sports centers open this Friday, but without service. This Saturday, however, they are closed, according to the city hall.

Health

In health, the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) of the capital of São Paulo this Friday attend patients with flu-like symptoms — the city currently has an epidemic of the disease.

The UBSs are also resuming vaccination against the H1N1 flu. The doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021. Pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, elderly people over 60 years and children aged 6 months to 5 years are part of the priority group.

Vaccination

Covid-19 and flu

Friday (24)

UBSs (Basic Health Units)

from 7am to 7pm

Integrated AMAs/UBSs

from 7am to 7pm

Saturday (25) – vaccination suspended

Sunday (26)

Pharmacies

Avenida Paulista 2,371 and 266

from 8am to 4pm

parks

CRS Center: Buenos Aires Park

CRS Sul: Guarapiranga Park

East CRS: Carmo Park

CRS West: Villa-Lobos Park

CRS Southeast: Independence Park

CRS North: Youth Park

See what opens and closes

Service Friday (24) Saturday (25th) Sunday (26) Banks open* closes closes mail Open** closes closes detran closes closes closes enel open*** closes closes Saves time closes closes closes Sabesp Closes**** closes closes SPTrans Open***** Open***** closes municipal hospitals open open open Emergency room open open open AMAs 24h open open open Integrated AMAs/UBBs open closes closes Upas open open open UBSs Open******* closes closes state hospitals open open open Pharmacy Dose Right closes closes closes high cost pharmacy closes closes closes Free fairs open open open municipal markets open open open municipal parks Open******* Open******* open state parks open open open

*from 9am to 11am

**from 9am to 2pm

***from 8am to 12pm

****Telephone call center (0800 055 0195) is open from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm

*****Sales points at bus terminals and at Expresso Tiradentes will be from 6 am to 7 pm

******Only for flu vaccination for elective groups

*******Urban parks close 3 hours earlier on the 24th and open 3 hours later on the 25th

Sources: City Hall of São Paulo and Government of São Paulo