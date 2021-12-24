Banks open for only 2 hours this Friday (12/24). See schedules

Banks open for only 2 hours this Friday (12/24). See schedules

Banks will open just two hours this Friday (12/24), Christmas Eve. According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), bank branches will work between 9 am and 11 am in states with hours equal to that of Brasília.

The operation will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 am (local time) in the states with a difference of one or two hours in relation to Brasília.

“It is important to remember that bank branches do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal. In this way, the banks will not work on Christmas (25/12) and the Universal Confraternização (1/1)”, explains the federation.

The last business day of the year for customer service, with normal hours for carrying out all banking operations requested by customers, will be December 30 (Thursday).

On December 31st (Friday), financial institutions do not open for service.

“The population will be able to use electronic means of banking services, such as mobile and internet banking, ATMs, telephone banking and correspondents to carry out financial transactions”, continues Febraban.

