Banks open tomorrow at special time; see what opens and closes this year | Financial services

The last business day of the year for customer service, with normal business hours to carry out all banking operations requested by customers, will be December 30th (Thursday). On December 31 (Friday), financial institutions do not open for service.

Bank branches do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal. In this way, the banks will not work on Christmas (25/12) and Universal Confraternização (01/01). The population will be able to use electronic means of banking services, such as mobile and internet banking, ATMs, telephone banking and correspondents to carry out financial transactions.

Payments and consumption bills (such as water, energy, telephone, etc.) due on the holiday may be paid without any additional payment on the following business day. Normally, the taxes are already with the dates adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal.

Customers can also schedule payments on their consumption bills or pay them (those with a bar code) at the ATMs themselves. On the other hand, bank slips from customers registered as electronic drawees can be scheduled or paid through the DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).