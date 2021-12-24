Bárbara does a ‘cuckoo internship’ and becomes employee of the month · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will start at the bottom of her career as a horned one, but she has what it takes to climb the profession quickly in Um Lugar ao Sol. at the restaurant in Noca (Marieta Severo). She will be face to face with Lara (Andréia Horta) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) was never able to find herself professionally and even took a creative writing course in Lícia Manzo’s serials. She, however, showed that her only talent was to steal the texts from Janine (Indira Nascimento) — whom she tried to buy with a ring and even an apartment.

Practically aimless, the character of Alinne Moraes will be forced to accept Santiago’s proposal to get involved in the family business in the scenes that will be shown from the next 7th.

Barbara will not win a seat among the directors of Redentor, like Túlio (Daniel Dantas). Instead, she will be cast as one of the interns on the food reuse project Christian will create as an excuse to get closer to Lara.

The protagonist, played by Cauã Reymond, will even fall apart when told by his father-in-law that his wife is in Noca’s establishment. Even without knowing how to cook, the little Patricia will have already served a climão pie when she refuses to taste the delicacies prepared by the girl from Minas Gerais.

Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the nine o’clock soap opera

Christian will make the situation even worse by incorporating the worst side of Renato so as not to arouse Barbara’s suspicions. He’s going to look like he’s indigestion, like he thought it was a potato, but it was an apple in the mayonnaise, to insult his ex-girlfriend.

Sorry, he’ll still have the nerve to go to Lara to put the blame for his behavior on Barbara’s back. He will paint her, even with some reason, as an incorrigible jealousy.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

