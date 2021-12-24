Barcelona advances by Manchester City quartet :: ogol.com.br

Even in the financial crisis, Barcelona does not want to give up its fans in the transfer market in January. And the club already knows where to go shopping: in the city of Manchester.

Four names are on Barça’s radar for the season sequel: Ferrán Torres, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo. The Manchester City quartet, however, has particular situations between them.

The deal that is very close to being made official is that of Ferrán Torres. The 21-year-old Spanish striker is a Valencia spawn and is already seen as the right reinforcement for Barcelona. Even with a good performance under the command of Pep Guardiola, Torres would not be happy with the high turnover of the attack.

“If you’re not happy, you should leave,” Guardiola declared this week, when asked about the attacker’s plight.

When he enters the field, Torres is a starter, and it was like that in the seven games he played this season. The numbers even reverberate to the attacker’s side, who has three goals and an assist in these matches. The deal between the clubs would already be settled, with figures in the region of 50 million euros, and could reach 60 million, according to variables.

The person in a similar situation to Ferrán Torres is his partner in rank Raheem Sterling. The English striker wants to breathe new air after seven seasons with the Citizens, as well as being another one who is bothered by a gradual loss of space. Sterling does play a lot – he played 23 of the 27 games this season – but started only in 13 of them. Even though he is on Barça’s radar, speculations about a possible transfer to Spain were on the rise between October and November, but cooled down towards the end of the year.

Portuguese duo

Very few players are absolute Guardiola holders, and João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva enter that list. So, unlike Ferrán Torres and Sterling, a negotiation by the Portuguese should require more effort on the part of Barcelona – and that’s where the problem lies.

The search for the Portuguese, according to Eurosport, is a special request from Xavi. The coach understands that Bernardo Silva and Cancelo can help the team recover its roots in the style of play. The challenge is that for Manchester City money is not a problem, but for Barça…