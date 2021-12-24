Barred in particular, Regina Duarte snipes TV Globo on Instagram

Actress Regina Duarte broke the silence and spoke about her absence in the special 70 Anos Esta Noite, shown by TV Globo last Tuesday (21/12) to celebrate seven decades of soap operas produced in Brazil. On Instagram, Regina published an image in which she appears smiling, below the sentence: “Regina, you’re bigger than Rede Globo”.

Without quoting the station, the actress wrote a caption to thank the fans: “The biggest feeling that invades me in the celebrations of the SEVENTY YEARS of TELENOVELA is gratitude. LIFE has given me fantastic opportunities to play a job that has not only benefited me. Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, the joys of identifying with the most genuine human emotions”, he said.

Regina Duarte and Francisco Cuoco in Selva de Pedra Regina Duarte and Francisco Cuoco in Selva de Pedra: Janete Clair’s plot chapter reached 100% audience rating Regina Duarte in Roque Santeiro Regina played the Porcina Widow in Roque Santeiroreproduction love-history-regina-duarte-carla-marins-06071_fixed_large Helena, the classic protagonist of Manoel Carlos’ plots, was played by Regina in História de Amor Gabriela-e-Regina-Duarte In Por Amor, the actress lived another Helena and shared the scene with her daughter, Gabriela DuarteDisclosure antonio fagundes regina duarte Atilio and Helena were the main romantic pair in the plotGlobe regina duarte life pages tv globe Actress also lived Helena in Páginas da VidaTV Globo/Disclosure 0

Since the showing of the program, internet users have drawn attention to the few scenes starring Regina that were included in the special. Many remembered that the actress starred in some of the most important soap operas in the history of Brazilian television, such as the classic first version of Selva de Pedra, and Vale Tudo, considered by critics as the best production of national dramaturgy of all times.

In addition to the few scenes starring Regina Duarte, the program also had no testimony by the actress. Susana Vieira, Carolina Dieckman, Taís Araújo, Fernanda Vasconcellos, Lília Cabral, Patrícia Pillar, Camila Pitanga, Christiane Torloni, Adriana Esteves, Nivea Maria, Renata Sorrah and Fernanda Montenegro had testimonies shown in the special. Some, like Regina, no longer have a contract with the channel.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.