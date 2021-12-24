Benfica is bothered by ‘humiliation’, he will hold a meeting, and Jesus can leave in the next few days, says the newspaper

eagles were run over by rival Porto in the derby and said goodbye to the Portuguese Cup

THE Benfica was run over by Harbor per 3 to 0 last Thursday (23) and said goodbye to the Cup of Portugal. And who can also say goodbye is Jorge Jesus.

According to the newspaper The ball, the board of the Portuguese club, led by president Rui Costa, will meet with the mister to discuss the coach’s future.

Still according to the vehicle, the Portuguese technician, on account of the ‘humiliation’ in the classic, he can leave the command of the eagles before December 30th, day of the derby against Porto by Portuguese Championship.

The one who closely monitors the situation is the Flamengo. Dreaming of the return of the coach, who was successful in Rio de Janeiro, the directors of Rubro-Negro are in Portugal.

Including, Marcos Braz, soccer vice, and Bruno Spindel, executive director, were present at Estádio do Dragão and saw the defeat of Benfica against their rival.

Due to the suspension suffered, Jorge Jesus could not even be on the field to guide the team. With that, he also watched the box game.