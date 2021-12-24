Benfica leaders set a meeting to discuss the resignation of Jorge Jesus – Flamengo

Presidente dos Encarnados does not rule out sending Mister away before the game on the 30th, again against Porto

Flamengo is in Europe looking for the new coach, and it’s no secret that Rubro-Negro treats Jorge Jesus as a priority. The coach, by the way, could be fired from Benfica before the match next Thursday (30), again against Porto (POR). That’s because the Benfica leaders (POR) scheduled a meeting for this Friday (24).

The purpose of the Encarnados is to discuss precisely the immediate departure of Jorge Jesus. Rui Costa, president of Benfica, called the leaders for a conversation ‘definitive‘. At the meeting, the central theme will be the questioning if the Mister is able to continue being the team’s coach. The information was first published by the Portuguese newspaper The ball.

The general situation of Benfica will be analyzed, but the fact that the coach has met with the leaders of Flamengo, on the eve of the decisive game against Porto, will also be discussed. In the clash, Benfica lost 3-0 and was eliminated from the Portuguese Cup. The teams face each other again on the 30th of this month (Thursday), again at Estádio do Dragão, this time for the Portuguese Championship.

In this second derby against Porto, there is a great possibility that Jorge Jesus will no longer be Benfica’s coach. The directors of Benfica will decide the future of the coach and the technical committee after the meeting this Friday (24). Flamengo, in turn, is attentive to the movement, as they do not hide their interest in repatriating Mister.