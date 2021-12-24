Benfica’s defeat turns into a bomb in Portugal

Incarnate were eliminated from the Portuguese Cup this Thursday (23), after a 3-0 loss to Porto, in a classic at Estádio do Dragão, which was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+

This Thursday (23) Benfica lost 3-0 in the derby against Porto, at the Dragon’s Stadium, and was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Portugal Cup. And the defeat of Incarnate for the biggest rival it fell like a bomb in the Portuguese press.

The traditional Portuguese newspaper “A Bola” highlighted the elimination of Benfica and even cited the presence of Flamengo directors in the stadium tribunes. The vehicle also did not stop talking about the technician Jorge Jesus, who served suspension and also stayed on the stands, but with the defeat saw the pressure in the position increase even more.

“Jesus in the Dragon: an endless hell”, wrote the newspaper in one of its publications referring to the classic, recalling the negative retrospect of JJ at the house of Harbor, a “nightmare” that began in the 2009/10 season, in a 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals. In the 2012/13 season, the Brazilian striker Kelvin scored a fateful goal in another victory for the dragons at home, for 2 to 1.

About the presence of the rubro-negro leaders Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz at Estádio do Dragão, “A Bola” recalled the Brazilian club’s interest in the return of Jorge Jesus, who stayed in a box nearby.

Finally, the vehicle even called Porto a “breaker” against Benfica. “Porto went into demolition and left Benfica in an ‘Ai Jesus'”, wrote the newspaper in another headline about the match.

Porto and Benfica face each other again at Estádio Dragão next Thursday (30), at 18:00, for the Portuguese Championship. At this moment, the dragons lead the competition with 41 points. already the Incarnate, with 37, are 3rd in the table.