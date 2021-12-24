Beni Borja, founder and first drummer of Kid Abelha dies

Beni Borja, founder and first drummer of the band Kid Abelha, died last night at the age of 60.

The information was disclosed on social networks by the group Biquini Cavadão, which had Borja as a businessman, and by saxophonist George Israel, also ex-Kid Abelha. They didn’t cite the musician’s cause of death.

“Beni was the first person to encourage us to professionally record that mess we used to make in rehearsals at Miguel’s house. He used to say that Tédio would be the summer’s hit”, recalls the publication of Biquini Cavadão.

“Beni was always our ‘father figure’, someone who guided those five teenagers still discovering themselves in the musical world. He suggested that we always sign the songs collectively, and that’s how we agreed.”

George Israel also paid tribute: “A Kid Abelha even before the group existed, when he had the band Chrisma with Leoni. He was the Kid’s drummer, but his specialty was composing, producing, thinking. Intelligent humor, a sweet guy behind his face of bad”.

Beni Borja was about to release his first solo album in January. George Israel laments: “It’s very cool! Singing well and with great songs. I feel sorry for him not having been able to live this new phase.”