BH applies booster doses to BH residents aged 38 and 52 on this Thursday – Gerais

Vaccination against COVID-19 at the Fire Department, Bairro Funcionrios in Belo Horizonte (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Vaccination against COVID-19 is this Thursday (23/12) to apply the booster dose of Pfizer in people aged 38 and 52 who took the previous doses of Coronavac and completed four months of application.

To take the doses, it is necessary to bring the vaccination card, CPF, proof of address in Belo Horizonte and official document with a photo.

At the drive-thru station set up at the Bairro Funcionrios Fire Department in Belo Horizonte, 39-year-old financial consultant Carlos Augusto Cenachi de Freitas says he had a feeling of relief after taking the booster dose. “I have lost very close friends to the virus,” he says. “Even though the pandemic is easing, I continue to take all precautions and I think that at least another three months people should also stay with the care, and not get too relaxed “. Financial consultant Carlos Augusto Cenachi de Freitas, 39 years old (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Regarding the need for annual vaccination, Carlos Augusto believes that people will be vaccinated against COVID in the coming years. “The virus mutates and science doesn’t stop with the studies.” Finally, he thanks the SUS and health professionals who work 24 hours on behalf of everyone, “giving up their lives, the relationship with their family”.

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed points, and extra ones, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, for drive-thru points.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.