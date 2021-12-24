Biggest in history, Borja says goodbye without leaving any nostalgia in Verdão

The story between striker Borja and Palmeiras is drawing to a close. With no space in the squad led by Abel Ferreira, the center forward has an agreed upon with Junior Barranquilla. The Colombians will pay US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19.91 million, at the current rate) for 50% of the athlete’s rights. The negotiation sounds like a relief to Alviverde, who was frustrated with the biggest hiring in its history.

Borja arrived at Palmeiras in February 2017 after being elected King of the Americas and winning the Copa Libertadores by Atlético Nacional the year before. The performances against rival São Paulo, in the semifinals of the continental competition, with four goals in both games, were decisive for Verdão to go after the player. The board, supported by Crefisa, agreed to pay US$10.5 million and then another US$3 million in 2020 for 100% of the rights to the center forward.

Received at Cumbica Airport with idol status, the Colombian did not correspond on the field. The expectation was that he would be the ideal replacement for Gabriel Jesus, but the striker was slow to demonstrate his football, generated irritation in fans and collected numerous lost goals. In all, Borja defended Verdão in 112 matches, having scored 36 goals.

The best season for Alviverde happened in 2018, when Borja scored 20 goals counting his participations in the Campeonato Paulista, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. That year, Palmeiras won the Brazilian Championship, but the position’s owner ended up being Deyverson and the Colombian entered the field in just 16 matches of the campaign.

Even with the call-up for the World Cup in Russia, Borja’s streak at Palmeiras did not please and the board lent him to Junior Barranquilla, his favorite club. In his home country, the center forward recovered his nose as a top scorer and reached an average of almost 0.6 goals per game in Colombia — expressive numbers in the South American continent.

Upon returning to Brazil this season, the coaching staff and the board understood that there would be no space for the center forward, who ended up wearing Grêmio’s colors. In the South, Borja started well by scoring three goals in his first four games, but dropped production again and saw Immortal relegated to Serie B from the Brazilian Championship from the bench.

Throughout the scenario, Palmeiras understood that it would hardly recover the money invested in the Colombian. Junior Barranquilla’s offer, although considerably less than the amount invested by Alviverde to get him out of Colombia in 2017, is celebrated behind the scenes. The club will still retain 50% of Borja’s rights and can profit from a future sale.