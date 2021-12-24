Billionaire leaves Mormon church and donates R$3.4 million to LGBTQ+ group

UNITED STATES — An advertising technology billionaire renounced his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the institution on social issues and LGBTQ+ rights in a letter.

Jeff T Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion (BRL 28 billion) fortune, starting with a donation of $600,000 equivalent to BRL 3.4 million, to the LGBTQ Equality rights group Utah.

Green said Monday in a 900-word resignation letter to church president Russell Nelson that he had not been active in the Mormon faith for over a decade but wanted to make his exit official and remove his name from the record. of members.

“While most members are good people trying to do what is right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm to the world,” he wrote. “I believe the Mormon Church has impeded global progress on women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights,” she added.

Along with him, eleven more family members and a friend renounced their religious participation.

The Associated Press asked for an answer Tuesday, but the church didn’t respond. In recent years the religious institution has shown a willingness to engage in LGBTQ+ rights that is unusual for a conservative faith. He maintains his doctrinal opposition to same-sex marriage and intimacy, but has not opposed the 2019 ban on so-called conversion therapy (known in Brazil as the ‘gay cure’ in Utah and, in November, its leader, Dallin H Oaks, called for recognition of religious and LGBTQ+ rights.

However, the church has taken positions over the years that have been painful for the LGBTQ+ community. Green, meanwhile, said that most members “are good people trying to do what’s right,” but he is also concerned about the transparency of the faith around their history and finances.

In the letter, Green accuses the church of taking advantage of poorer members.

“I think the church has exploited its members and their need for hope to build temples, build malls and cattle ranches, finance investment funds and own mortgage-backed securities rather than alleviate human suffering inside or outside the church,” he said. , demanding that the church use the money saved to help the world and its members. — This money comes from people, generally poor, who believe with all their hearts that it represents the will of Jesus. They give, hoping for heaven’s blessings,” added the billionaire.

Green, 44, who lives in Southern California, is the CEO and president of Trade Desk, an advertising technology company he founded in 2009.

He also expressed concern about the $100 billion (BRL 565 billion) investment portfolio held by the church. The matter was the subject of a complaint in the country’s Internal Revenue Service in 2019 by a former employee who said the church had improperly built it using donations from members who were supposed to go to charitable causes.

Leaders have defended how the church uses and invests member donations, saying most are used for operational and humanitarian needs, but some are protected to build a reserve for the future. The congregation spends about $1 billion ($5.65 billion) annually on humanitarian and welfare assistance, leaders said.

The church was also criticized for its conservative social positions. Women do not hold the priesthood in the faith, and black men could not become priests until the 1970s.

Kathleen Flake, a professor of Mormon studies at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, said this kind of formal departure from the church is akin to a renunciation of citizenship. To return to church, the person who decided to walk away would have to be rebaptized.

— Resigning is a political act; it is a way of making a political statement, not just a religious statement,” said the scholar.

She said the church, which has more than 16 million members, was unlikely to respond.

“I think they care, but I don’t think they’re surprised by such public statements,” Flake said. “They just have too much experience with it to think they’re going to escape that kind of public engagement with their moral standards,” he added.