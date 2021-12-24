Boat fire leaves 37 dead in Bangladesh | World

At least 37 people died and more than 100 were injured this Friday (24) in a fire on a passenger boat in southern Bangladesh, local police said.

The accident happened at dawn near the rural municipality of Jhalokati, 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka. Almost 500 people were on the vessel.

The “Obhijan 10”, a three-decker ferry boat, “has caught fire in the middle of the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam said.

1 of 1 Burnt passenger boat anchored on the bank of the Sugandha River in Bangladesh — Photo: Reuters Burnt passenger boat anchored on the bank of the Sugandha River in Bangladesh — Photo: Reuters

“We’ve recovered 37 bodies. The death toll could increase. Most died in the fire and others drowned while jumping into the river“, he said.

The police chief explained that the fire started in the engine room and spread throughout the vessel, which was crowded with people returning from Dhaka to their homes.

“We transport more than 100 people with burns to hospitals in Barisal,” he said.

“We were sleeping on the first floor. All the passengers were asleep. My nine-year-old grandson Nayeem was with me and he jumped into the river. I don’t know if he was saved,” said an elderly passenger, who did not give her name.

Other passengers said they noticed a small fire in the engine room as the boat sailed from Sadargha harbor in Dhaka on Thursday night.

“Many people ran for safety as the fire spread. Many passengers were unable to get out of their cabins where they were sleeping. Many jumped into the river,” said a survivor admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Barisal.

This is the latest in a series of similar accidents in this region of the Ganges delta.

Experts from the South Asian country of 170 million people attribute the accidents to lack of maintenance, low safety standards and overcrowding of vessels.

In August, a ferry collision with a cargo ship carrying sand caused at least 21 deaths in a lake in the eastern part of the country.

In April and May, two accidents killed 54 people. In June 2020, at least 32 passengers died in a ferry collision in Dhaka.

One of the biggest disasters happened in February 2015, with 78 deaths in a collision between a passenger ferry and a cargo ship.

Fires are also a common source of tragedy. In July, 52 people died in a fire at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town on the outskirts of Dhaka.