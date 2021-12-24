Body taken from Lagoa da Pampulha, surrounded by three alligators; see – General

Body was removed after alligators were removed (photo: Disclosure/ CBMMG) A body was removed from Lagoa da Pampulha this Thursday afternoon (23/12). Initially, it is about a man who was already being dragged by a stream, which flows into the lagoon. The Fire Department was called for rescue and, in addition to the corpse, had to remove three alligators that were very close to the body.

Firefighters received a call in the early afternoon to remove a body that was being dragged along the creek on Avenida Herclito Mouro de Miranda, Pampulha Region.

Then, the current took the body to Lagoa da Pampulha, in the Ecological Park. The place has some structures that hold objects thrown into the water and, precisely at this point, the body was retained.

One of the animals was seen on top of the body (photo: Disclosure/ CBMMG)

When firefighters arrived to rescue, they were told that three alligators were surrounding the scene. It was necessary to move the animals away before removing the corpse. The help of a ferry was needed for the rescue.

The main reason for the drowning is not yet known. According to firefighters, apparently, for reasons of decomposition, it can be difficult to specify the day of death of the victim.

The expertise of the Civil Police was called.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria