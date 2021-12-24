Body taken from Lagoa da Pampulha, surrounded by three alligators; see – General

A body was removed from Lagoa da Pampulha this Thursday afternoon (23/12). Initially, it is about a man who was already being dragged by a stream, which flows into the lagoon. The Fire Department was called for rescue and, in addition to the corpse, had to remove three alligators that were very close to the body.
Then, the current took the body to Lagoa da Pampulha, in the Ecological Park. The place has some structures that hold objects thrown into the water and, precisely at this point, the body was retained.
When firefighters arrived to rescue, they were told that three alligators were surrounding the scene. It was necessary to move the animals away before removing the corpse. The help of a ferry was needed for the rescue.
The main reason for the drowning is not yet known. According to firefighters, apparently, for reasons of decomposition, it can be difficult to specify the day of death of the victim.
The expertise of the Civil Police was called.
