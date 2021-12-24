Bolsonaro and economic team discuss ways to readjust civil servants

Faced with the growth of the civil servants movement against the exclusive readjustment for just one category, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) interrupted his vacation in Guarujá at times to find out with the economic team about possible solutions to the impasse.

A decision has not yet been taken, but the president is already considering allocating part of the resources reserved in the Budget to civil servants, which have not yet been earmarked, to the Federal Revenue Service.

Since Wednesday (22), this category has led an uprising with the delivery of positions and, this Thursday (23), they hold an assembly across the country to decide, among other things, whether to reduce work targets, to paralyze themselves national and regional projects, the delivery of positions is maintained and standard customs operations are carried out.

An idea aired in the president’s conversations with the economic team is that part of the R$ 1.7 billion approved in the Budget should be granted to the Revenue. This would imply a reduction in the readjustment of police officers, but the president could at least try to stop the movement of officials from the Revenue.

In conversations at the Palácio do Planalto this month, Bolsonaro had authorized an adjustment of R$ 2.5 billion for civil servants, R$ 2 billion for police officers and R$ 500 million for the Revenue.

Congress reduced this amount.

There is a fear in the presidential environment that the move he made this month, to replace former Secretary of Revenue Jose Tostes with Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, will be in vain. Tostes became frazzled by the presidential family by failing to carry out investigations by the IRS against them.

Another fear of the president is that the revenue movement will contaminate all categories and paralyze the government.

In addition, the president debated how to include in the 2022 Budget the resources foreseen for the exemption of 17 sectors of the economy and also for taxi drivers.

An amount of R$ 6 billion, being R$ 5 billion for tax breaks and R$ 1 billion for taxi drivers. The government is studying the best legal solution for the inclusion of these amounts in the Budget without violating the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

In his traditional Thursday live, Bolsonaro declared: “We are going to sanction the project that talks about the exemption of the payroll. It reaches, if I’m not mistaken, 17 categories. Taxi drivers exemption from IPI will also be sanctioned.”

A recent decision by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) has been used as a reference: that the government can extend the payroll exemption without the need for a compensation measure.

In general, the reading in the Executive is that part of Congress disrespected the political agreements that were sealed with the president’s approval to direct resources to their electoral bases through the rapporteur’s amendments, which remained this year at R$ 16.5 billion.