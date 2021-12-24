Bolsonaro guarantees that he will sanction the payroll tax exemption – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, this Thursday (23), that he will sanction the bill that extends until 2023 the exemption from the payroll. The deadline for sanctioning the measure is December 31st.

“We are going to sanction the bill that talks about tax exemption for the payroll. It reaches, if I’m not mistaken, 17 categories. Before conflicting news begins to circulate. Exemption from IPI for taxi drivers will also be sanctioned. We are in contact with the reporter [do Orçamento] Hugo Leal, in favor of the proposal, in contact with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, also in favor of the proposal, for us, as soon as possible, to sanction the bill of payroll tax and exemption from IPI for taxi drivers,” said the president, during live on social media.

Payroll exemption is considered an important measure to preserve jobs and benefit sectors such as industry (leather, footwear, apparel, textiles, poultry, pork and derivatives, etc.), services (IT & ICT, call centers, hotels, design houses, etc.). ), transport (cargo road, air, subway, etc.) and construction.

Diap (Interunion Department of Parliamentary Advice) estimates that, in all, the affected sectors employ 10 million workers. The same data was presented by the government’s leader in Congress, Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), who cited 6 million direct jobs and 4 million indirect jobs.

The tax relief is a mechanism that allows companies to pay rates ranging from 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on payrolls. The contribution does not cease to be made, it only adapts to the real level of the enterprise’s productive activity. In other words, companies that earn more contribute more. With this, it is possible to hire more employees without generating an increase in the tax burden.

The measure was created in 2011 and would be valid only until the end of this year. However, the National Congress approved a bill to maintain the exemption for a longer period of time. The initial text defended the maintenance of this instrument until 2026, but the deadline was reduced to 2023 to avoid the federal government’s veto. As a form of compensation for the extension of the exemption, the project increased the Cofins-Importação rate by 1%.

In 2020, the payroll tax relief yielded R$ 2.54 billion more than it cost the public coffers. The government collected R$ 12.95 billion with amounts that came directly and indirectly from job vacancies maintained by the 17 sectors benefited by the measure. The tax waiver was R$ 10.41 billion.