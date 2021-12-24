Bolsonaro says he will sanction payroll exemption

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday that he will sanction the bill that extends the exemption from payroll for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country.

Broadcasting on his social networks, Bolsonaro confirmed that he is in conversation with the Congressional Budget rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), and with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

José Pastore: Payroll exemption gives 'encouragement for companies to keep employees and take investments off the paper'

— We’re going to sanction the bill that talks about the payroll tax exemption. It reaches 17 categories, will be sanctioned. Before the mixed news begins to circulate – he said.





Bolsonaro said in the broadcast that he will sign the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for taxi drivers to buy vehicles for work. Confirmation of the exemption also depends on conversations with the National Congress amid the formulation of the 2022 Budget.

— The IPI exemption for taxi drivers will also be sanctioned, we are in contact with the rapporteur Hugo Leal, with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, in favor of the proposals, so that we can sanction the bill of tax exemption and exemption from the tax as soon as possible. IPI for taxi drivers,” said Bolsonaro.

The payroll exemption, which would expire on December 31, is considered essential for the maintenance of 6 million jobs and the economic recovery after the crisis caused by Covid-19.

The measure allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, for a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.

Companies that can adhere to the tax exemption do not stop paying taxes, but the way the rule was designed foresees the need for the program to be included in the Budget in order to have a practical effect.

Among the 17 sectors of the economy that can adhere to this model are the textile, footwear, machinery and equipment and animal protein, civil construction, communication and road transport industries. The text so far has not been sanctioned by Bolsonaro.

The sectors hope that the proposal will be approved quickly so that they can update their plans and investments for 2022.

The government will still have to adjust the 2022 Budget due to the exemption. In November, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) made a decision that facilitated the approval of the exemption.

The understanding of the rapporteur of the process, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, was that if the resignation is estimated in the budget and does not affect the fiscal results, it is not mandatory to present a forecast of compensation measures. The other ministers agreed with this thesis and approved the response to the consultation.

With that, the government would have to send a bill to Congress just to adjust the Budget.

Currently, only R$ 3.2 billion are expected to be needed for this year’s tax relief. It would be necessary to set aside a little less than R$ 6 billion.

— The government can sanction the exemption and then send another bill altering the Budget — explained the rapporteur of the exemption project, Deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB).

According to a survey carried out by Brasscom, which represents the information, communication and digital technology sector, with the continuation of the payroll tax exemption, it is estimated that software and services companies will hire 381,000 people by 2025. Without it, the area would lose a total of 58 thousand jobs.





The Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (Abpa) recalls that, in addition to the direct impact on investments and contracts, the tax break is important to contain costs and the rise in food prices.

Taxi Driver IPI Exemption

Fernando Pimentel, president of the Brazilian Textile and Footwear Industry Association (Abit), recalls that favorable legislation boosts the generation of formal jobs. In the textile sector, 80 thousand formal jobs were created in the last 12 months. According to the Abit executive, between 20% and 25% would be threatened if the exemption had not been approved.

