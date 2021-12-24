Bolsonaro says it will sanction an extension of the companies’ payroll exemption | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday (23) that he will sanction the bill “as soon as possible” to extend until 2023 the exemption from the payroll of companies in the 17 sectors of the economy that employ the most.

The statement was given in a live stream on social media. “We’re going to sanction the bill that talks about the exemption of the payroll. It reaches, if I’m not mistaken, 17 categories. This will be sanctioned. The exemption from IPI will also be sanctioned [Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados] for taxi drivers,” Bolsonaro said.

To ensure the exemption, the federal government will have to reallocate resources from the Union Budget for next year. In the approved budget for 2022, Congress did not include the approximately R$ 6 billion needed to extend the program.

The bill extending the exemption passed the Senate on December 9 (video below) and proceeded to presidential sanction. The exemption is expected to end at the end of this month. With the approval of the project, it will be effective until the end of 2023.

Senate approves bill that extends tax exemption for sectors that employ the most in Brazil

The tax mechanism allows companies to replace the 20% social security contribution on employees’ salaries for a rate of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue.

The bill that extends the tax relief provides as compensation for the decrease in revenue, a 1% increase in the Cofins-Importation rate.

Currently, companies in 17 sectors can adhere to the tax exemption model, including the textile, footwear, animal protein and machinery and equipment industries; construction; Communication; and road transport. These 17 sectors are the ones that employ the most in the country, with around 6 million workers.

“We are in contact with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, who is also in favor of the proposal, for us, as soon as possible, to sanction, then, the bill for tax exemption and exemption from IPI for taxi drivers,” said Bolsonaro.

Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur of the Budget in Congress, stated in a note that the bill provides as compensation for the decrease in revenue the 1% increase in the Cofins-Import rate, which, according to him, complies with the Law of Fiscal Responsibility (read the full note below).

Author of the tax exemption bill, federal deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) believes that the Ministry of Economy “has all the technical elements for the sanction of the payroll tax exemption law”.

“A possible absence from the LOA [Lei Orçamentária Anual] it is not an impediment for this sanction to occur, because the interpretation is that there is no tax waiver. There is, indeed, a reduction in revenue, which is even compensated by the negative externalities of a possible reeneration, because a wave of unemployment would come, accompanied by the need for new unemployment insurance, payment and the granting of Brazil Aid to more people. For this reason, it would be a mistaken decision from the economic and political point of view of the government to veto the matter, because, as a result, I have no doubt, the National Congress would overturn this veto, as it has done in the past,” he said.

Budget Rapporteur’s Note

Read below the full note of the Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal, on the extension of the exemption:

The bill that extends the tax relief provides as compensation for the decrease in revenue, a 1% increase in the Cofins-Importation rate (source: Agência Senate), so the conditions required by the LRF for the project to be sanctioned are given (there is compensation with increased revenue, due to the decrease in FRGPS revenue)

It turns out that the project generates a new primary expense that requires compensation to the FRGPS for the loss of revenue that paid for the payment of social security benefits. Under the terms of the LRF, this expense would be offset due to the increase in the Cofins-Importação rate, therefore without any obstacle to sanction.