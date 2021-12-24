Bolsonaro says that interference from other powers in the Executive was ‘the sorrows’ of 2021

BRASILIA — Asked about his satisfaction and dissatisfaction with the year 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the sadness of this year was interference in the Executive Branch. Without directly citing people, Bolsonaro referred to decisions taken by the Judiciary in his government.

In politics, the year was marked by the political crisis between the president and the Federal Supreme Court, especially with minister Alexandre de Moraes. In acts summoned and promoted by the president on September 7, Bolsonaro even said that he would not obey Moraes’ decisions. The president’s coup speeches were criticized by virtually all political forces, prompting the president to publish a letter to the Nation in which he apologized and said that the statements were made in the heat of the moment.

— Sadness is undue interference. All the time, undue interference in the Executive Branch removes the president of Ibama, does not let anyone be named there, you have to do this, you have to do that, this is not the responsibility of these other people. We could be better off if we didn’t have some people in our way – said the president.

In recent weeks, the government was forced to demand the presentation of proof of vaccination from foreigners arriving in the country by decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, from the Supreme Court. The vaccine passport is one of the measures most criticized by the president, who has already called the document a collar.

This Thursday, in his traditional broadcast on social networks, Bolsonaro also attacked decisions such as the Superior Electoral Court, which demonetized channels friendly to the president on social networks due to the promotion of misinformation.

Bolsonaro repeated that the president who takes office in 2023 will be able to nominate, in the first year of his term, two more ministers of the Supreme. The president highlighted that he has already indicated two that, according to him, have an affinity with some agendas defended by the president.

— Next year, whoever you put in the presidency will nominate two ministers for the Supreme Court, as I indicated ministers who have a certain affinity with us. Defends the guidelines of family, weapons, religious freedom. I doubt they’ll act any different than what I’m talking about here and now,” he stated.