Brazilian Government Greets New Chilean President Five Days After Election

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil released this Thursday (23) a note congratulating the newly elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, for his victory. The message was sent five days after the election took place in the country.

The former student leader and left-wing candidate was confirmed as Chile’s new president in elections that took place on Sunday (19), defeating right-wing competitor José Antonio Kast.

“The Brazilian government congratulates Mr. Gabriel Boric Font on his election to the Presidency of the Republic of Chile and wishes him success in carrying out his mandate,” says the official note.

“By reaffirming the solidity of the bonds of friendship and cooperation, the Brazilian government signals its willingness to work with the Chilean authorities to strengthen bilateral and regional initiatives in favor of the objectives of economic development, defense of freedom and democracy and respect for Rule of law.”

The leaders of the main countries of Latin America and other regions congratulated Boric on Sunday, shortly after the vote count confirmed his victory.

In his live earlier this Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he had been traveling in recent days and that, soon, Foreign Affairs would make a statement.

“Practically half of the population abstained, and the other half went to vote and gave 55% pro tal of Boric,” Bolsonaro said. “I arrived from a trip, and Itamaraty will present formal greetings to the newly elected president of Chile.”