Brazilian photographers give a show with images of the passage of comet Leonard – 12/24/2021

Comet Leonard, on its approach to Earth in recent days, has rendered beautiful images all over Brazil. Its 15 million kilometer tail guarantees a colorful spectacle before the lens.

One of the most emblematic records came from Rio de Janeiro. Photographer Marcello Cavalcanti took photos and videos of the comet next to Christ the Redeemer. After calculating angles and times, he positioned himself at the Mirante Dona Marta, in Botafogo, around 20:00 on Tuesday (21). And it was a success.

Dozens of beautiful images were captured across the country, see some that Tilt separated in the gallery below:

Brazilian photographers record the passage of comet Leonard

1 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO two / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Gabriel Zaparolli – Torres/RS Gabriel Zaparolli – Torres/RS 3 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Luciano Miguel Diniz – Canitar/SP Luciano Miguel Diniz – Canitar/SP 4 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Adriano Fonseca – Sorocaba/SP Adriano Fonseca – Sorocaba/SP 5 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO Phablo Araujo – Jataí/GO 6 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Márcio Spínola – Barretos/SP Márcio Spínola – Barretos/SP 7 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Marcello Cavalcanti – Rio de Janeiro/RJ Marcello Cavalcanti – Rio de Janeiro/RJ 8 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Samuel Guimarães – Campinas/SP Samuel Guimarães – Campinas/SP 9 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Cristóvão Jacques, from the Sonear Observatory Capture: Cristóvão Jacques/SONEAR; processing: Wagner Cardia – Oliveira/MG 10 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Tiago Domezi – Igaraçu do Tietê/SP Tiago Domezi – Igaraçu do Tietê/SP 11 / 11 Image of comet Leonard taken by Wagner Amaral – Campinas/SP Wagner Amaral – Campinas/SP

How to see?

It is difficult to see with the naked eye – it looks like a small blurry star. But with the aid of telescopes, binoculars, telescopes or optical zoom cameras, the tail reveals itself and you can watch Leonard’s show from the front row.

Find a place with less light pollution and look for the comet’s position with the help of an astronomical app – such as Stellarium, Star Walk, Star Chart, Sky Safari or SkyView. The best time to observe is in the early evening, before moonrise, near the western horizon.

Remember: from our point of view, a comet appears to be standing still; it doesn’t cross the sky leaving a trail of light like a comet or meteor. Therefore, the tail is only visible with the aid of observation instruments or photography.

the tail

Comets are basically dirty ice balls moving around the Solar System. They are composed of microscopic cosmic dust, larger rock particles and gases frozen at their core. It’s like a dump truck, dropping dirt along the road.

When they get closer to the Sun, they are heated and emit flaming gases and dust, which light up and create the comet’s “hair” – called a coma. Solar winds then cause the mane to be thrown back from the core (away from the Sun), creating the so characteristic bright and colorful tail.

In Leonard’s case, the tail – actually a structure of tails – is quite elongated. There are 13 degrees of extension, in astronomical measurements. As the comet is at a distance of 68 million kilometers from Earth, this equates to a length of more than 15 million kilometers.

In the image below, recorded in Namibia, you can see in detail:

Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard 2021 dec 21 UT 19.19 RGB 270/270/270sec 8″/3 Veloce QHY600, images provided by Lukas Demetz, Skygems.namibia Michael Jäger pic.twitter.com/cl9lqb6Tvw — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) December 22, 2021

farewell

The object C/2021 A1 was discovered in January of this year, by Gregory J. Leonard – hence the name -, as it passed between Mars and Jupiter towards the Sun. Observations and analyzes concluded that it was a comet with a long period orbit . Its passage on Earth is a unique event, which will only happen again approximately 80 thousand years from now.

On December 12, Leonard arrived at his closest point to our planet, nearly 35 million kilometers away. Initially, it was best seen in the northern hemisphere; last week, it was our turn.

But it’s already moving away from Earth – and consequently losing light – so these are the last days to see and record the “Christmas comet”. Afterwards, Leonard will return to the depths of the Solar System, on a journey of thousands of years.