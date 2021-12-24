Brazil’s best-selling TV Box has malware, says Anatel

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), in partnership with the Brazilian Pay Television Association (ABTA), found malware on HTV, the best-selling pirate TV Box in Brazil. The action is by the TV Box Working Group, created by Anatel to analyze the IPTV devices available in the country.

The website Tele.Synthesis obtained an exclusive interview with Wilson Wellisch, superintendent of inspection at Anatel. According to the findings, HTV has malicious software that connects to a unknown server without the user’s permission.

Furthermore, user data is sent to this server without any consent. This information is captured at all stages of content transmission — which is nothing more than a illegal redistribution pay TV programming.

What’s the problem?

The malware analyzed by the TV Box Working Group has the ability to take control of the HTV device, even if it doesn’t. According to Wilson Wellisch, it connects to a botnet that can run DDoS attacks — a malicious operation capable of rendering a service unavailable.

“We verified the possibility, through a command and control server, for the botnet to take control of the TV Box and to carry out DDoS attacks. As there is a lot of this equipment distributed, they can be used to take down websites, including websites. public services“, Wellisch told Tele.Síntese.