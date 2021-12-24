Bruno Cabrerizo reads farewell text after the breakup

In a video posted today on Instagram, Bruno Cabrerizo interprets the text “Como eu face farewells”, by writer Allan Dias Castro. The post was made two days after the announcement of the separation of the actor from Carol Castro. The two stayed together for two years.

“It’s good that our best moments are over. For something to repeat, it must end and then other trips will come, other unforgettable encounters, new dreams will come true as soon as we allow ourselves to close the cycles. Everything that was special remains special in our memory”, says an excerpt of the interpreted letter.

In another moment, the text talks about missing: “Sickness taught me to pay attention to details as if I were a photographer who walks with the camera always in hand, recording simplicity and moments, but without the illusion of seeking perfection or by the ideal place. Because you notice that they never end up being here”.

Separation

The announcement of Bruno and Carol’s separation emphasizes that the two will remain friends. “After two years of a beautiful and happy story, which deserves to be respected and kept just between us, Bruno and I decided to go our own way. We admire each other a lot and maintain the friendship that brought us closer,” the statement said. , published on the actors’ social networks.