Bus accident in Greater Goiânia leaves 5 dead and 41 injured

(credit: Disclosure/PRF-GO)

In the early hours of this Friday (12/24), a bus from the company Real Expresso, which left São Paulo, fell on a cliff after colliding with an inspection patrol from the Triunfo Concebra Concessionaire and a truck. The accident caused the death of five people and, so far, 41 injured, according to Triunfo. The accident occurred around 2 am this Friday at km 508 of the BR-153 in Goiânia. It was raining at the time of the accident. According to the assistance of the Federal Highway Police, the bus was going to Goiânia, but the line was to Brasília, and had 48 passengers plus the driver.

In a statement, the company Real Expresso lamented the accident and said that teams are providing all medical and hospital care to the victims. “The causes of the accident will be investigated in the company’s internal procedure as well as official investigations, and we are working together with the Highway and Civil Police so that everything is clarified as soon as possible,” the statement said. Triunfo Concebra, on the other hand, reported that 46 people were involved in the accident: 5 killed on the bus; 40 injured on the bus; 1 injured truck driver.

“The bus traveling towards Goiânia, for reasons to be investigated, did not respect the signs, invaded the dividing line of the lane and crashed into the side of a concessionaire’s vehicle, then collided head-on with a trailer, still coming to leave the lane and tip over on the side of the highway,” stated Triunfo Concebra in a statement.

At the site, a triage system was installed so that victims could be assisted more quickly. According to the CBMGO, around 15 people were referred to the hospital for medical care. The victims were referred to Emergency Hospitals and Emergency Care Units (UPA) in Goiânia.

* Intern under the supervision of Roberto Fonseca