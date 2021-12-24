Bus crashes into a ravine and leaves 5 dead and 50 injured in Goiás

An accident with a tour bus left five people dead and another 50 injured in the early hours of Friday (24/12). The driver of the vehicle, who was coming from the state of São Paulo to Brasília (DF), lost control of the car on BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO).

The vehicle of the company Real Expresso fell on a cliff after colliding with the inspection vehicle of the Triunfo Concebra Concessionaire and with a truck that was going in the opposite direction of the road. The accident occurred at km 508, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia, where there was a detour due to works to correct structural problems on the road.

The accident left 5 dead and 50 injuredDisclosure/Go Fire Brigade The collision happened near Aparecida de Goiânia Disclosure/Go Fire Brigade The bus came from São Paulo, bound for BrasíliaDisclosure/Go Fire Brigade The rescue involved more than 50 soldiers from the Goiás Fire DepartmentDisclosure/Go Fire Brigade The military installed a victim screening system for faster and more efficient careDisclosure/Go Fire Brigade Most of the victims were with minor injuries. Approximately 15 people transported to hospital Disclosure/Go Fire Brigade 0

According to the Fire Department of the state of Goiás, the collision happened around 2:18 am in the morning and, due to the seriousness of the occurrence, it was necessary to install a victim screening system for faster and more efficient care. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the rescue team already reported the death of five passengers. The truck driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Of the 50 people who were injured, 15 were referred to hospitals for prompt care. The health institutions that received the wounded were the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of Goiânia and Aparecida de Goiânia and the Emergency Hospitals of the two municipalities.

According to firefighters, most victims were slightly injured and those who were not injured were placed on another bus.

Around 51 military firefighters, SAMU agents, Triunfo Concebra, Federal Highway Police (PRF) and Military Police acted to rescue the victims.

The PRF was at the site to assess, together with the Fire Department and the Concessionaire, the conditions to release traffic on the highway. The bus will only be picked up at dawn on Saturday (25/12), a time of less intense traffic.

“Even if the highway is released, traffic in the area will continue to be intense and slow. Therefore, the PRF reinforces the orientation so that drivers avoid going through this stretch of the BR, use other routes or even opt for times of less intense road flow”, says a note from the corporation.

Accident in the Federal District

At dawn on Thursday (12/23), an accident, also involving a bus, happened on the DF-130, in the Café Sem Troco region, near São Sebastião. With the collision, at least 25 people were injured and one baby is in serious condition.

The bus, without company logo, traveled from Santa Catarina to Maranhão, with 51 passengers, according to information from the Fire Department. The driver, who was not found at the scene of the accident, lost his direction and fell over the curve in the highway.

The Federal District Military Fire Department (CBMDF) was called at 3:55 am to respond to the incident and moved eight vehicles with 29 rescuers to the scene.