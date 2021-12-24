Bus crashes into bluff and leaves 5 dead and dozens injured on BR-153, firefighters say | Transit GO

A bus fell on a bank on BR-153 and left five deaths and dozens of injuries in the early hours of this Friday (24), in Aparecida de Goiânia, Metropolitan Region of the capital. The accident happened on the detour near the crater that opened up on the highway.

The Federal Highway Police reported that the bus left São Paulo and headed for Brasília. It was raining at the time of the accident. Passengers said the driver was unable to brake, lost control of the steering wheel and left the road.

Bus drops off a ravine on BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

According to Major Luiz Eduardo Lobo, from the Fire Department, five adults died. The bodies were trapped in the hardware. The firefighter explained that the bus was taking a detour on the highway to avoid the crater in the region and ended up hitting a truck and falling into the river.

A passenger who was on the bus and was not injured said that most people left without serious injuries and that people are afraid to continue their journey.

Truck that collided with a bus on BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The injured were taken to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia, Emergency Hospital of Aparecida de Goiânia and emergency care units in both cities. People who were not injured were put on another company bus.

Firefighters said all the injured had already been removed from the bus. Most had minor injuries, with about 15 being taken to health facilities.

Firefighters rescue bus passengers that fell on a bank on the BR-153 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Accident between bus and truck leaves highway blocked — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

