Bus crashes into car and truck, falls on a bank and leaves 5 dead and dozens injured on BR-153, firefighters say | Transit GO

According to Triunfo Concebra, the concessionaire that manages the highway, 46 people were involved in the accident:

5 dead on the bus

40 injured on the bus

1 injured truck driver.

The Federal Highway Police reported that the bus left São Paulo, the capital, and headed for Brasília. It was raining at the time of the accident. Traffic is still banned.

In a statement, the company Real Expresso lamented the accident and said that teams are providing all medical and hospital care to the victims. “The causes of the accident will be investigated in the company’s internal procedure as well as official investigations, and we are working together with the Highway and Civil Police so that everything is clarified as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The Traffic Crimes Investigation Bureau said it would take over the investigation into the accident.

According to Major Luiz Eduardo Lobo, from the Fire Department, five adults died. The bodies were trapped in the hardware. The firefighter explained that the bus, which belonged to a regular company, went through a detour on the highway to avoid the crater in the region, ended up hitting a truck and fell into the stream.

Triunfo Concebra said that the bus did not respect the signs and, at km 508, towards Brasília, it invaded the division between the lanes of the highway, which is working in a two-way direction, hit the side of a concessionaire’s vehicle and faced a cart.

A passenger who was on the bus and was not injured said that most people left without serious injuries and that people are afraid to continue their journey.

The injured were taken to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia, Emergency Hospital of Aparecida de Goiânia and emergency care units in both cities. People who were not injured were put on another company bus.

Firefighters said all the injured had already been removed from the bus. Most had minor injuries, with about 15 being taken to health facilities.

