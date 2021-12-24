Businessman admits contact with Palmeiras and points out Martínez’s preference

Credit: Disclosure – River Plate

With an undefined future at River Plate, David Martínez is on Palmeiras’ radar for next season. At the moment, the Argentine club has not yet defined the terms of the purchase with Defensa y Justicia, which holds the player’s rights. Thus, as Valber Huerta ended up not being hired, a possible onslaught by Verdão to cross the business began to be considered.

However, according to the representative of David Martínez, Renato Corsi, the athlete’s desire is to follow River Plate. Even so, the parties need to reach a consensus, as Defensa y Justicia is asking for around U$ 4 million (R$ 22 million) to definitively release the defender.

“He wants to stay at River, but we’re waiting for River and Defensa to come to an agreement. For David it’s River or River. I swear he doesn’t want to know anything else. He is comfortable, happy at the club and even more so now that Marcelo is guaranteed. I think they are hitting a deal. They have a good relationship and Defensa bought 50% of David a year ago. I think an agreement will be reached”, he told “Radio Continental“.

In addition to Palmeiras, who got in touch with the businessman, Besiktas and Betis are also eyeing the 23-year-old player. Thus, its representative admitted that he received contact from Verdão and made it clear that the agreement with River Plate has not yet occurred.

“If the river not shell out a good economic amount, David goes to another club. He doesn’t want to go back to Defensa y Justicia. I had a call from Palmeiras”, added.

