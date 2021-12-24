Caged: Brazil generates 324.1 thousand formal jobs in November

Brazil generated 324,112 jobs in November this year, as a result of 1,772,766 admissions and 1,448,654 formal job terminations. In 2021, the positive balance is 2,992,898 new workers in the formal market. The data are from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which released today (23) the Monthly Statistics on Formal Employment, the Novo Caged.

The stock of formal jobs in the country, which is the total number of active CLT contracts, reached 41,551,993 in November, representing an increase of 0.79% compared to the previous month.

According to the minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, it is the third best month of the year in terms of creating formal jobs, after February, which had 389,679 jobs created, and August, with 375,284 new jobs.

“This is the result of a great effort by society and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, which maintained an important fiscal discipline, which maintained a process of simplification, reduction of bureaucracy, government digitization, review of regulatory norms, simplification and condensation of infra-legal labor legislation . All of this with the aim of simplifying, facilitating and allowing Brazilian companies, Brazilian employers, to have more peace of mind to work and be able to make their business prosper”, he said during a virtual conference.

Data by sector

Last month, the balance of jobs was positive in four of the five groups of economic activities: services, with the creation of 180,960 jobs, distributed mainly in information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities; trade, a positive balance of 139,287 jobs; construction, more 12,485 jobs generated; and general industry, which created 8,177 new jobs, concentrated in the manufacturing industry.

Within the services sector, minister Onyx also highlighted the creation of vacancies in the accommodation and food group, with 36,416 new posts, which, according to him, shows the expansion of domestic Brazilian tourism. “It is the importance we have in the tourism and services sector for increasing employability in Brazil,” he said.

He also recalled that the trade sector plays a significant role in the generation of jobs at this time of year, being the second largest sector with formal growth.

The sector of agriculture, livestock, forestry production, fishing and aquaculture and construction, due to seasonal crop reasons, closed 16,797 jobs in November.

Variations by region

All regions of the country had a positive balance in the generation of employment, with an increase in formal work in the 27 units of the federation.

In relative terms, of the states with the greatest change in job creation compared to the previous month’s stock, the highlights are Amapá, with the opening of 971 jobs, an increase of 1.39%; Rio de Janeiro, which created 35,654 new jobs (1.1%); and Espírito Santo, with a positive balance of 8,535 jobs (1.1%).

The states with the lowest relative change in jobs in November, compared to October, are Mato Grosso do Sul, which had 2,206 jobs created, an increase of 0.39%; Mato Grosso, with a positive balance of 2,600, up 0.33%; and Goiás, which ended last month with over 4,335 formal jobs, growth of just 0.32%.

In absolute terms, the federation units with the highest balance in November were São Paulo, with 110,198 jobs (0.86%); Rio de Janeiro, with 35,654 vacancies created (1.10%); and Minas Gerais, with the generation of 24,035 jobs (0.55%). The states with the lowest absolute balance were Acre, with 978 jobs (1.09%); Amapá, with 971 new vacancies (1.39%); and Roraima, which generated 413 placements (0.67%).

Across the country, the average salary for admission in November 2021 was R$1,778.84. Compared to the previous month, there was a real reduction of R$31.70 in the average admission salary, a negative variation of 1.75%.

The complete statistics of Novo Caged are available on the Ministry of Labor and Social Security website.