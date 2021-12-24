Caixa employees promise to fight the end of the lottery monopoly

posted on 12/22/2021 5:38 PM



While the government promises to mobilize efforts to pass the opening of the Brazilian betting and lottery market to the National Congress in 2022, the National Federation of Caixa Econômica Federal Personnel Associations (Fenae) has already started looking for groups of parliamentarians to try to block the initiative. The bank’s employees argue that competition would make the institution lose resources, in addition to reducing the transfer of values ​​from games to social security.

as showed the broadcast, the Ministry of Economy estimates that the money used in bets could triple in the next ten years with the end of Caixa’s monopoly. Last year, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) already decided that the States and the Federal District can have their own lotteries, but so far the regional governments have not gone beyond the phases of studying the models they intend to adopt. Meanwhile, the government is preparing the regulation of private games, with an eye on billionaire contributions from large foreign groups.

While the lottery market continues to rise, the return on stakes for society has also increased. From January to September this year, R$ 6.35 billion were reverted to social policies, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2020. Most of these resources are “stamped”, that is, directly linked to social security and areas such as education, security and sport promotion.

The president of Fenae, Sergio Takemoto, warns that the privatization of the segment could result in the loss of more than half of the lottery funds earmarked for public policies. Currently, around 40% of Caixa Loterias’ profits are invested in social initiatives. He recalls that Lotex’s concession modeling reduced this share of transfers to 16%.

“It would be a brutal drop in revenues for social programs. We are against the opening of the market as proposed, weakening Caixa, by giving up resources that are used in other projects”, adds Takemoto.

The president of Fenae also highlights the negative effect on Caixa’s balance sheet. “There is a recurring speech by the government and the president of Caixa about selling to profitable parts of the bank. This involves the areas of cards, insurance, asset management, and lotteries. In the medium term, what will be left of the bank?” , questions. “The opening of the capital of subsidiaries may reduce Caixa’s profit by R$29 billion over the next decade. To give you an idea, this is the annual value of Bolsa Família”, he compares.

The argument that opening the lottery and betting market to large foreign groups would be a technological gain for the sector is also refuted by the union leader. “Just look at Caixa’s role in the payment of emergency aid, when the bank created an application in record time and digitized millions of Brazilians. Caixa’s digital bank is there to prove that the bank can act in the technological field if it has the conditions to do so occur”, evaluates.