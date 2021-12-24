Caixa releases card without annuity for low-income people

Caixa Tem customers can have access to the institution’s new card and contracting is quick and 100% online.

With this type of card offered by Caixa, the customer You may have up to 40 interest-free days to pay for purchases in cash or in installments, but it is worth noting that the total purchase amount compromises your card’s credit limit, even if the purchase is in installments.

You’ll probably like it too:

R$1,000 loan from Caixa Tem is already released to everyone?

Caixa Tem Card: see how to consult the password

Learn how to unlock Caixa Tem via WhatsApp

Live from SCD

The Caixa Tem card also offers other advantages, such as: zero annual fee, additional card, virtual card, it is accepted abroad and has benefits from the Vai de Visa program.

How to apply for a Caixa Tem credit card

To make the request is very easy and fast, just follow the steps below:

First, open the “Cashier Tem” application;

Choose the option “Credit card”;

A message will appear: “I want my cash card has”, then click on the orange “Next” button;

Then confirm the delivery address and click “Confirm”;

Enter your email for sending invoices and confirm;

Then choose the limit from the available options;

Decide the best day for your invoice to be due;

Confirm your details and accept the terms;

Finally, create the password as instructed.

Ready! The Caixa Tem virtual credit card is now available and the physical card will soon arrive at your home.

However, if your request was denied, rest assured! The institution informs that customers who had their request denied can try again in 60 days. According to the bank, the information is constantly updated and the customer will also be able to update their registration data in due course. Furthermore, it is also recommended that you check if you have any restrictions in bodies such as the SPC and Serasa.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Caixa Tem credit card website.