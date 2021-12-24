Camilla de Lucas announces break on social media after touching outburst

Camilla de Lucas announced that she will take a break from social media. This Wednesday night (22/12), the ex-BBB vented about the weight of fame and the negative comments she receives, which are affecting her mental health.

“’Though my mind and body grow weak, God is my strength, He is all I ever need (Psalm 73:26)’. Any time, I’ll be back there. Love you! Merry Christmas, and a great new year! Always be good people, the world needs it!”, said Camilla as she said goodbye to fans on Twitter and made her account private: “Thanks internet, see you soon!”.

Camilla also said that she was gradually absent from social networks because she was afraid of the comments. “I was afraid everything I said would come out on the pages (of gossip) because I was afraid of the comments. I didn’t want to talk because I was afraid that what I said would become news and people would attack me. Look how crazy,” she said.

The influencer also said that she lost her desire to appear on her social networks because of bad comments about her work.

“I didn’t feel like doing and appearing in Stories anymore, for fear of people saying bad things about me. Everything I said people called me militant. Sometimes it wasn’t even about racism and people called me a militant. I didn’t feel like talking to anyone on the internet anymore”, he admits.

