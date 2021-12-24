Cantor Leonardo takes the booster dose against Covid and sings with nurses in Goiânia; video | Goiás

The singer Leonardo took the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The countryman posted a video on a social network singing alongside the nurses in Goiânia (look above).

The musician was immunized on Monday (20), but the video was published this Thursday (23). The record also shows the emotional nurses singing alongside the singer.

In December 2020, the singer, wife and mother-in-law were diagnosed with Covid-19 and isolated themselves in São Paulo for a few days, until they managed to recover from the disease. Leonardo’s son, Zé Felipe also had Covid-19.

The 57-year-old countryman has hypertension, one of the comorbidities that placed him on the priority list of the immunization program. He received the first dose in May this year, also in the capital.

2nd dose: ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, don’t enter the Cabaret’

Always in a good mood, Leonardo said when taking the second dose:

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you won’t enter the Cabaret anymore. Can you imagine that?”, he joked, talking about the name of his show.

The singer also said that people do not have to choose the brand of vaccine they will take, but take whatever is available. “You have to be careful not to pass this on. Sometimes you can have the coronavirus and it passes to your child, your mother. I spent almost two years without going to my mother’s house for fear of passing [a doença para ela]”, he stated.

