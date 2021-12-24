Car collides with a gas station in Piedade; driver dies and two customers are injured

THE Pernambuco Military Fire Department (CBMPE) was called, at dawn this Friday (24), at around 4 am, to provide assistance to victims of a collision of a car at a gas station on Rua Airton Sena da Silva, in the neighborhood of Piedade, municipality of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife. The vehicle was traveling at high speed.

The accident at the gas station, located near the Sesc Curve, caused the death of the car driver and left two people injured. “Upon arriving at the scene, the fire teams identified that the auto tour collided with the gas station’s fuel pump, later reaching a convenience store and running over two customers who were in the area outside the store”, says the note from the Fire Department.

“Fire Department rescue teams took the victims to Hap Vida Derby Hospital. One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, had a fractured femur, tibia, and fibula in the LIM and a head injury, conscious and oriented; the second victim, a 32-year-old woman, had a wound on her face and bruises on her body, conscious and oriented,” informed the Fire Department, which sent four vehicles to the scene.

See too

Coronavirus

Pernambuco registers 10 cases and seven deaths by covid in 24 hours

Health

The city of São Paulo begins to vaccinate a priority group against flu