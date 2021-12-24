Carlinhos Brown will sing song in honor of the 10th anniversary of ‘The Voice Brasil’ in the Season 10 Final | 2021

Carlinhos Brown, for example, adapted one of his new songs to celebrate 10 years of The Voice. In an interview with Gshow, he spoke about the joy of singing it and also being able to present his new project to the public.

“The Voice Brasil gives me the opportunity to make Br-own’s Big Band appear in the public eye. This is a great opportunity to focus on one of the most powerful songs in Brazil, which is instrumental music and music from For that, I’m counting on Gilton Martinez, a Broadway arranger, who’s been helping me write this entire album.”

“One of the songs is this one that I adapted for 10 years of The Voice. Also remembering that television has been 70 years old, and that I got used to listening to big big bands playing on it. What a beautiful opportunity, what a beautiful edition of The Voice! thank you for the opportunity to express ‘CandomJazz’ with Br-own’s Big Band”