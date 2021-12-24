Carneiro: “Alisson has resources to be important in SPFC reconstruction” – 12/24/2021

São Paulo’s main target in the ball market is well defined: offensive players who are fast. After the interest in hiring Douglas Costa and the surveys around Soteldo, the name of the time at Morumbi is Alisson. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder is close to arranging his departure from Grêmio, which would leave him free for an agreement with the São Paulo Tricolor.

At UOL Esporte’s Special Live, journalists Vanderlei Lima and Gabriel Carneiro analyzed the movement of São Paulo in the ball market. Within the financial limitations experienced by Tricolor, they considered choosing Alisson a good option.

“Alison’s stats in the last Brasileirão, which he ended up as a reserve and this can be denounced against him, are three goals and an assist. These are bad numbers, but if we explore and qualify these statistics, we see that he caused many goals for the Grêmio suffering fouls and penalties, stealing the ball on the way out of the opponent and giving the last pass before the assistance. He has this resource to be important in a reconstruction of São Paulo. He is always present, and that is very important and valuable. it’s certainly a reinforcement that Rogério will like to have”, evaluated Carneiro.

For the reporter from UOL, only a few details are needed for the player to reinforce Sâo Paulo. “Alisson’s termination with Grêmio is missing for the signing to be announced by São Paulo. In my opinion, he’s a player who arrives to have the opportunity to play. Grêmio’s fans take a lot of interest in him, but they wanted to see Douglas Costa and Ferreirinha at the ends, and not a player who has as much dribbling as Alisson,” he said.

Carneiro explained that the attacking midfielder may not be a scorer, but he has a decisive role in the origin of offensive plays. “Alisson is a more tactical player. Perhaps the coach who liked him the most at Grêmio was Felipão. They were praised every week for being very tactical, interested in the game, with very good replacement. This has a lot to add to the squad at São Paulo, which lacks players with offensive characteristics, but who also have that delivery and physical disposition for a game of pressure marking, which will not always be about touching the ball,” he commented.

Within its limitations, the Tricolor has been looking for names that fit its needs and has been successful so far, in Carneiro’s view. “Enhancing what São Paulo has is not the only issue to pay attention now. It is also necessary to hire. The board knows this and is strengthening the squad as far as possible. Jandrei, ex-Santos goalkeeper, has already arrived, Rafinha, ex-Grêmio right-back. Rafinha is coming to play and Jandrei is a reliable reserve. Now he’s close to closing with Alisson,” he added.

