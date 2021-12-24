CBF studies taking Supercopa between Flamengo and Atlético-MG to the United States

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is studying taking the 2022 Super Cup to the United States. According to the information published by the ‘GE’, an American group made official the proposal for the duel between Atlético-MG and Flamengo take place at Camping World Stadium, one of the possible stages of the 2026 World Cup.

For now, the idea has not yet been approved. First, the clubs analyze with the CBF the means for the match to take place, but without impacting the Brazilian Championship table. Also according to the portal, the project presented provided for Flamengo and Atlético-MG to compete in yet another match in the United States against a European giant, a proposal that did not please due to the extended period of the trip and subsequent need to replace rounds in the Brasileirão .

Thus, the organization filed a counterproposal with the unique realization of the Super Cup. CBF is in favor and sees a possibility of exploring new markets through the project, which mirrors what has been carried out by the major European leagues. The requirement of clubs is not to suffer from embezzlement in Brazilian matches.

Given the impasse, meetings are scheduled for the beginning of 2022.