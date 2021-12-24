Cearense Giuliano Eriston is The Voice Brasil 2021 champion | Ceará

Giuliano Eriston, from Ceará, is the champion of The Voice Brasil 2021, whose final took place this Thursday (23). He, who is from Bela Cruz, in the interior of the state, represented Time Teló in the final of the 10th edition of the musical reality show. Check out the announcement of this season’s winner below. .

“I can barely stand up. Honestly, this trophy is deserved for the five [finalistas]. I don’t know what to say, it’s too much of a surprise. From the beginning, I didn’t know if the profile of my voice could fit this program,” said Giuliano after the result.

Giuliano received 33.98% of the votes from the public and became the second champion of The Voice Brasil from Ceará. The first was Sam Alves, who is from Fortaleza, and represented the Cláudia Leitte team in 2012.

Families and friends of The Voice Brasil 2021 finalist from Ceará gather to cheer for the artist

“There are a lot of people to thank, but I want to especially thank those who voted, my hometown Bela Cruz, the people from Jericoacoara, I wanted to say the name of each one, but I can’t. And to say that we are in a very special moment of the world, and we must heal our wounds that were made in that difficult time that has passed, and accept our fragility”, thanked Giuliano minutes before becoming champion.

Before the presentation, Michel Teló praised the finalist. “He’s a guy who sings like a bird, he’s natural and simple. When he sings, he caress our heart, our soul. My dream was really that Lulu would release him,” said the five-time champion coach of The Voice Brasil.

Giuliano sang “Luz do Sol” by Caetano Veloso and received a standing ovation by the five technicians. “What a beautiful thing. I’m just gratitude. He has a different voice, he comes with something that soothes our hearts. It’s very special to have a voice like that, in this style in a finale of The Vocie, which is uniquely and exclusively passionate for Música Popular Brasileira. I’m very happy and grateful to have him on my team,” declared Teló after the presentation.

The representative of Time Teló reached the final after singing “Sanfona Sentida”, by Dominguinhos. In the previous stage, he competed for a place as a finalist with Fernanda de Lima. Giuliano received 64 points from the public, in addition to the 20 given by the coach.

Giuliano was chosen, while still on Time Lulu, on the second night of blind auditions, after singing “A Rota do Indivíduo”, by Djavan. In the battle phase, Guliano faced the other finalist, Gustavo Boná, who represents Team Lulu, and ended up being passed over, but was saved by Teló.

Is today! Cearense Giuliano is in the final of The Voice

Giuliano’s family and friends gathered early this Thursday afternoon to cheer and cheer for the artist, in the city of Bela Cruz, the singer’s birthplace. With posters and balloons, the preparations began early to accompany the grand final tonight.

“A lot of excitement. We are with the emotion at the surface and we hope that there is a whole mobilization and awareness so that the vote can make Giuliano Eriston champion. This is the great desire of all of us”, said Rossicleiton Freitas, uncle of Giuliano.

Giuliano’s relatives said they organized, for this Thursday night, around 19:00, a motorcade through the main streets of the city of Bela Cruz. Giuliano came to live for 11 years in the village of Jericoacoara, one of the main tourist attractions in the state, and where he began to perform as a singer in bars.