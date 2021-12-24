Cearense Giuliano Eriston wins ‘The Voice Brasil’ with 33.98% of the votes – Zoeira

Giuliano Eriston, from the Michel Teló team, won the 10th season of the “The Voice Brazil“, this Thursday night (23). The Ceara native of Bela Cruz and raised in Jericoacoara received 33.98% of the public’s votes and was consecrated as the “Brazilian voice”.

In the final, he sang “Luz do Sol”, by Caetano Veloso. Michel Telo praised the Cearense: “What a joy to have this voice with me here at The Voice. I’m just gratitude”.

Giuliano Eriston disputed the title with Bruno Fernandez (Team Claudia), Gustavo Boná (Team Lulu), Gustavo Matias (Team Brown) and Hugo Rafael (Team Iza).

Michel Telo honored Marília Mendonça during the program: “She was a revolution in country and Brazilian music. It is a humble and simple tribute to this great artist”.

Moment when Ceará is declared champion

