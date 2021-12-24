Centerplex Cinemas asks for judicial recovery; rooms keep working

The fall greater than 80% in billing accounted for in the last two years was the justification for the Centerplex Cinemas Group to file for judicial recovery this Thursday, 23. The functioning of theaters in Ceará, in shopping malls via south, Gran Shopping Messejana, North Shopping Maracanaú and Cascavel Mall is guaranteed, according to the company.

All the films already announced and the planned releases are confirmed, as stated by the Group to O POVO. On the Centerplex website, the user still has access to the sessions and no notice of interruption or decrease of views is given.

With 90 rooms cinema in operation in the country, the group said that the effects of the crisis triggered by Covid-19 “have been devastating since the end of February 2020, and even before the determinations to close cinema operations in the country, the Centerplex was already facing a subtle cooling of the cinematographic exhibition market.”

“Over this period, Centerplex sought to negotiate a debt of around BRL 23 million, reduce costs and obtain credit lines from financial institutions, however, due to the global economic scenario and the lack of perspectives in the sector, this was not possible”, he lists marcio eli, CEO of Centerplex.

closed doors

In a note, the Group says that, even after the return of the lockdowns instituted during the period of high contamination, “the constant postponements, cancellations of releases and the showing of several films directly on the streaming platform significantly affected the return of the public to movie theaters.”

In 2020 alone, the company accounts for between six and nine months of closed doors and three more months in 2021. This caused total revenue from operations, which were once inexpressive near closing, to hit zero and remained that way for more than six months, according to Centerplex.

“This scenario contributed directly to the company’s financial imbalance, compromising the contracts in force, contracted services, purchased products and, consequently, the maintenance of jobs”, he completes.

‘Re-grow’

During this period, units were closed and employees were dismissed in an attempt to equalize the accounts and keep them functioning. However, the measures were not enough and the application for recovery took place.

“We filed for judicial recovery at the exact time and we have a great opportunity to grow back in this new stage, but it will be necessary and essential to finalize our adjustments with this measure. We have a brand with national presence and prestige and we believe that this measure will bring the balance that is necessary for us to take advantage of the economic recovery and seek legal protection to re-establish our cash flow and thus be able to operate normally and preserve jobs”, justifies the CEO.

