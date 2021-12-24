CGU opens competition with 375 vacancies and salaries of R$ 19 thousand; see notice

The Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) launched today (23) notice for public tender. There are 375 vacancies, 300 for the position of federal auditor of finance and control (AFFC) and 75 for the position of federal finance and control technician (TFFC). Currently, there are 1,578 AFFC and 273 TFFC positions in the CGU. The position of auditor will not require specific training, only higher education.

The working hours of CGU employees are eight hours a day and a workload of 40 hours a week. The initial subsidy values ​​for the Finance and Control Career positions are R$19,197.06 for the federal finance and control auditor and R$7,283.31 for the federal finance and control technician.

Enrollment will be open from January 3rd to February 1st, 2022. The event will take place on March 20th for both positions and will be in charge of Fundação Getulio Vargas.

The tests will be held in Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife, São Paulo and in all the capitals of the North Region of the country: Rio Branco, Manaus, Macapá, Belém, Porto Velho, Boa Vista and Palmas. The period of validity of the public tender is two years.

Check out questions and answers about the contest below.

1. When will entries open for the CGU contest?

They will be open from January 3rd to February 1st, 2022.

2. What is the registration fee?

R$ 80.00 for the position of Federal Finance and Control Technician

R$ 120.00 for the position of Federal Auditor of Finance and Control

3. What is the remuneration for each position?

According to the notice of the CGU contest, the remuneration for the positions are:

Federal Finance and Control Technician — TFFC is for BRL 7,283.31

Federal Auditor of Finance and Control — AFFC is the value of BRL 19,197.06

4. What are the requirements for filling the positions?

to the position of Federal Finance and Control Technician: Certificate, duly registered, of completion of a high school course or equivalent technical course, issued by a Teaching Institution recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

to the position of Federal Auditor of Finance and Control: Diploma or certificate, duly registered, of a higher education course in any area of ​​training, including full licensure, recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

5. What is the validity period of the CGU contest?

The period of validity of the contest will be 02 years, and may be extended for the same period.

6. Will there be room reservations?

The percentage of 05% for candidates with disabilities will be respected, 20% for blacks, as required by Laws No. 8112/1990 and No. 12.990/2014

7. What is the deadline for requesting exemption from the Registration Fee?

Between 4pm on 01/03/2022 and 4pm on 01/08/2022.

8. Who is entitled to the registration fee exemption?

There will only be an exemption from the registration fee for candidates supported by Decree No. 6,593, of October 2, 2008, who are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), referred to in Decree No. 6.135/2007, and to those supported by Law 13.656/2018, which guarantees exemption to bone marrow donors.

9. When will the test be?

The application of the Objective Test will be on 03/20/2022.

The tests for the position of Federal Finance and Control Technician will be applied in the morning shift, from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, for objective and discursive tests.

The tests for the position of Federal Auditor of Finance and Control will be applied in two shifts, as follows:

a) in the morning, from 8 am to 12:30 pm: objective test of basic knowledge and discursive test; and

b) in the afternoon, from 3 pm to 7 pm: objective evidence of specific knowledge and objective evidence of specialized knowledge.

10. Will the test be all objective or will there also be discursive questions?

In addition to the Objective Test of General Knowledge, an Eliminatory Discourse Test will also be held.

The Objective Test for the Federal Finance and Control Technician position will consist of 80 questions, 30 of which are basic knowledge and 50 specific knowledge.

The Objective Test for the position of Federal Auditor of Finance and Control will consist of 110 questions, which will be distributed as follows:

a) 30 (thirty) basic knowledge questions;

b) 40 (forty) specific knowledge questions; and

c) 40 (forty) specialized knowledge questions

11. What are the subjects for the TCU competition?

Federal Finance and Control Technician:

Basic Knowledge: Portuguese Language, English Language, Logical-Quantitative Reasoning and Notions of Information Technology.

Specific Knowledge: Notions of constitutional law, Notions of administrative law, Notions of financial and budgetary administration, Notions of general administration Comptroller General of the Union: organization, competences and structuring systems.

Federal Auditor of Finance and Control

Basic Knowledge: Portuguese Language, English Language, Public Administration and Public Policy.

Specific Knowledge: Financial and budgetary administration, Fundamentals of government auditing, General Comptroller of the union: organization, competences and structuring systems. And Specialized knowledge depending on the area.

12. Where will the tests take place?

The tests will be held in Brasília (DF), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), São Paulo (SP) and in all capitals in the North of the country: Rio Branco (AC), Manaus (AM), Macapá ( AP), Belém (PA), Porto Velho (RO), Boa Vista (RR) and Palmas (TO).

13. How many vacancies are there?

There will be 375 immediate vacancies, divided as follows:

Office Test Specialization Area Region state vacancies wide black PCD Total vacancies Federal Auditor of Finance and Control – AFFC AUDIT AND SUPERVISION NORTH REGION B.C 5 1 6 AM 5 1 1 7 AP 5 1 6 PAN 7 two 1 10 RO 4 1 5 RR 5 1 6 TO 5 1 6 CENTRAL AGENCY DF 60 16 4 80 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DF 60 16 4 80 PUBLIC ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE DF 30 8 two 40 CORRECTION AND FIGHTING CORRUPTION DF 39 12 3 54 Total 300