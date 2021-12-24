Check the horoscope for all signs on Christmas Eve

On this day, in which a good part of humanity gathers every year to have a happy night, the Full moon dawns in the detailed and troubled sign of Virgo. Have you left shopping until the last minute? Watch out! It’s not worth stressing out: enjoy the harmony between the Moon virginiana and the Sun Capricorn to keep your feet on the ground and remember that, more than expensive gifts and exquisite dinners, what matters most in life are the simple things.

Thousands of years ago, when we started celebrating the Winter Solstice, in the Northern Hemisphere, from where most of today’s Christmas traditions derive, all this symbolism had a very concrete meaning. Traditional dried fruits, for example, were served and exchanged between people, as they represented the entire stock of food to feed entire families during the coldest period of the year.

And it is from this context that the much-acclaimed Christmas spirit comes from. It reflects the need for us to know how to share our best, even in difficult times and with many restrictions. Indeed, it is from this symbolism that the ancestor of the generous Santa Claus. Among the Germanic peoples and Celtic traditions, the Solstice referred to the god Odin, who was said to appear in the sky on his magical horse Sleipnir, at this time of year, to distribute gifts to those who worshiped him.

Reflecting on all the traditions of this time of year, in different cultures, is essential. It gives the opportunity to expand the repertoire and, more than that, it highlights the dimension of the diversity of worship present in humanity. It means realizing that worshiping the Sun, the star that is the fundamental source of energy for life on Earth, transcends borders.

For you who celebrate the birth of Jesus, for those who worship Odin or any other pagan deity and even for those who do not profess any faith, here are my most sincere wishes for a night full of light, life, love and freedom. May we continue to learn always with the cycles of nature, with the stars and stars that give us their glow every day to illuminate our existence.

Oh, and before I forget: let’s avoid unnecessary arguments. After all, the ruling planet of relationships, Venus, goes retrograde in the sky. So, seek to distribute more love than gifts!

Watch: the Full Moon appears on the eastern horizon, with about 70% of the surface illuminated, after 11 pm. Crossing the sky towards the West, it will reach the highest point at about 5:00 am, already being blinded by the Sun, at dawn on Saturday, the 25th. The queen of the night can be seen next to Zosma, the Delta star of constellation of lion, which will be in the North direction, in relation to the Moon.

Aries: take care of everything that needs to be taken care of without getting rushed, Arian. You may be more anxious than usual. So try to focus on simple things to be productive.

Bull: Let’s take it easy, Taurus. Heaven asks you to relax a bit and enjoy your day. Be natural and spontaneous and just be careful not to appear too self-centered.

Twins: the moment asks you to get organized and pay attention to the family. By the way, take care of the house and domestic affairs as well, Gemini.

Cancer: be more careful with your words, Cancerian. The astral asks you to speak only what is necessary and avoid issuing unnecessary opinions. Speak simply and directly.

Lion: beware of unnecessary expenses, leonine. Think that the most important thing is that everything is organized and, for that, you don’t need to waste a lot.

Virgin: You are full and energetic and ready to welcome everyone, Virgo. Just be careful not to wear yourself out. Use intuition to your advantage.

Lb: you are quite sensitive, Libra. Try to keep the spirits high and avoid anything that can take away your peace of mind. Sleep well and pay attention to your dreams.

Scorpion: you are sociable and open to people, Scorpio. Take the opportunity to distribute sympathy, just being careful not to expose yourself too much. Hold the anxiety.

Sagittarius: be polite and strategist without losing your spontaneity, Sagittarius. The moment asks you to know how to cultivate relationships thinking about the long term.

Capricorn: It’s time to renew your energies and strengthen your faith, Capricorn. Be open to listening and learning from people. It’s just not worth getting irritated for nothing.

Aquarium: be careful not to change everything overnight and wind up screwing up, Aquarius. It is also important that you avoid taboo topics or very complex topics.

Fish: your ability to relate to diplomacy is on the rise, Pisces. Use this to your advantage and make good alliances cultivating simplicity.

