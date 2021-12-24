Check the opening hours at the end of the year

Bank branches open at special times on Christmas Eve. On the 31st, financial institutions are closed, according to information from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

Febraban reminds that bank branches do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal. As a result, banks do not work on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Therefore, the last business day of the year for customer service, with normal working hours for carrying out all banking operations, will be December 30 (Thursday).

Christmas Eve

Check the customer service hours on December 24th.

Regions with hours equal to Brasília (Northeast, Southeast, South and parts of the North and Center-West regions): from 9:00 am to 11:00 am (local time)

Regions with an hour or two difference from Brasília time (part of the North and Center-West regions): from 8:00 am to 10:00 am (local time)

service channels

The population will be able to use electronic means of banking services, such as mobile and internet banking, ATMs, telephone banking and correspondents for financial transactions.

Payments and utility bills, such as water, energy and telephone bills, due on the holiday may be paid free of charge on the following business day. Normally, the taxes are already with the dates adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal.

Customers can also schedule payments for consumption bills or pay them (those with barcodes) at ATMs. On the other hand, bank slips from customers registered as electronic drawees can be scheduled or paid through the DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).