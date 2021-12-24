Chris Noth: Fifth woman accuses actor of sexual abuse, and reveals threats: “I said I would ruin my career”

This Thursday (23), singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said she is yet another victim of sexual abuse allegedly committed by actor Chris Noth. Along with the lawyer Gloria Allred, the artist called a press conference and gave details of the harassment that took place in 2002. Gentile is the fifth woman who went public this month with accusations against the interpreter of Mr. Big in the series “Sex And The City”.

According to reports released by Variety, the singer claimed that Noth pulled her, kissed her and touched her breasts by force. “I tried to get him to stop”, lamented in an excerpt of the interview. Gentile claimed that the day after the abuse, Chris approached her and made threats. “He said if I ever told anyone about what happened the night before that he would ruin my career, I would never sing again and he would put me on the banned list.” he said.

The artist revealed that she met Noth in 1998 at the Da Marino restaurant in New York, where the actor was a regular and she was a friend of the owner. Eventually, the two became known and talked about music and show business. During one night in early 2002, Chris offered her a ride home from the restaurant, which she accepted since the two were friends. She said the actor asked if he could go upstairs just to see where she lived.

“He started kissing me almost immediately. Then he leaned against the kitchen counter and pulled me hard against him, he was drooling all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable”, he vented. With resistance, Gentile said the actor became “more aggressive” and began squeezing her breasts. “I kept pushing his hands down as he pushed mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt, exposing his belly, and then he pushed my hands even harder down towards his cock. I finally managed to push him away and out of his reach and yelled, ‘No, I don’t want this.’“, detailed.

The singer recalled that after that, Chris Noth left the apartment furious and calling her “teaser” and “slut”. Due to the time in which the crime would have happened, almost 20 years ago, the US Court no longer opens a process to investigate. However, Lisa Gentile and her lawyer believe it is time for the law to be changed, precisely to give a voice to victims of sexual abuse. “I believe we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.”, declared the artist.

Gentile and Allred also called on actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who recently supported the victims who accused Noth, to join forces in this fight. “Lisa and I appreciate your words of support, and we now call on Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to act, to speak up in support of the Adult Survivors Act. Your endorsement of this act would be important”, justified the lawyer.

Just this Thursday, Chris Noth was “ambushed” by PageSix paparazzi in New York, and was asked about the new allegations. The actor replied briefly: “you have mine [primeira] statement, right? My statement has already been released, I close with my statement. Now I’m going to drop the chips where they can. My statement is my position, that’s all I can give.”

understand the case

A few days after the debut of “And Just Like That“, two women went public accusing the “Sex and the City” star of having raped them in separate episodes, in 2004 and 2015, in Los Angeles and in the city. of New York, respectively. Zoe and Lily (not their real names) reported their stories to The Hollywood Reporter separately, in different months, and supposedly didn’t know each other.

According to them, the disclosure of the 1990s revival of the series was the trigger that triggered the difficult memories of what they would have lived. Zoe was reportedly raped by Chris in her apartment in West Hollywood, California, when she accepted an invitation from him to enjoy the pool there. At the time, she was just 22 and he was 49. Lily, in turn, met Noth while working in the VIP area of ​​a nightclub in New York. She gave the actor her number and eventually the two met for drinks. The young woman accompanied him to the star’s apartment, where Noth would have forced her to give him oral sex.

Besides them, the director and actress Zoe Lister-Jones, from “Law & Order”, also exposed uncomfortable situations that she lived with the actor. In an Instagram post on December 16, she recalled moments when she witnessed Chris’s inappropriate behavior, particularly when he starred with him in the crime drama. “He (Noth) was drunk on the recordings. During the scene where I was interrogating myself, I had a 650ml can of beer hidden under the table, and I drank between takes. During filming, he came very close to me from behind, sniffed my neck and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I said nothing”, vented.

Continues after Advertising

Chris Noth has denied all previous allegations. In response to the women who alleged rape and assault on The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said the cases were consensual. In response to the woman who anonymously presented herself to The Daily Beast, a representative from Noth said the story was “a complete invention” is that “Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is.”

“Accusations against me made by individuals I knew years, even decades ago, are categorically false”, said the artist after the first complaint was published. “These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago – ‘no’ always means ‘no’ – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories were released. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I know this: I didn’t attack these women.”