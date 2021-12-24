Christian reveals evil face and locks Elenice insane

In a place in the sun, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will lock up Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) in a clinic after having discovered a farce. The crook will discover that the boy it’s not Renato and will reveal the secret, but will be branded as crazy.

The 9 pm plot of Lícia Manzo will have a turnaround on the home straight. In a turn in history, the dubious good guy will take off his mask and reveal his bad face. According to information from the newspaper O Globo, he will consummate a revenge against Elenice. In the past, the woman left him behind when she only adopted Renato.

Christian locks Elenice to keep farce

In the last chapters of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Elenice will receive a worrying medical diagnosis. It will be detected that she has Alzheimer’s disease, degenerative disease that destroys memory.

At the same time, the crook will discover that Christian is not her son Renato, but rather a scammer. In order not to see the house fall and have its frame revealed, he will plan ways to stop it.

Elenice will despair and want to know what happened to Renato. But Christian will commit her to a clinic.. Desperate, the dondoca will try to flee the place to tell the whole truth. However, Elenice will be treated like crazy because of her health and no one will believe what she says.

On the verge of having his charade exposed, Christian will have to turn around to keep the secret. Until then, he will still have to live with the pressure of Túlio (Daniel Dantas), who already knows everything.

Revenge in a place in the sun

In an interview with Ana Maria Braga last Tuesday (21), Cauã said that his character will get revenge on Elenice. He highlighted the “ambiguity” of the poor twin and considered the scenes in the final stretch as the most challenging of his career.

“I think I’m pretty bad. I get revenge!”, he declared during his participation in Mais Você. In addition to the difficult scenes with the crook, Christian will also have an emotional scene with his best friend, Ravi (Juan Paiva), in the final stretch.

With a total of 107 chapters, Um Lugar ao Sol will be one of the shortest telenovelas ever shown by Globo in the nine o’clock range. The plot will come to an end in March, when it will give way to the remake of Pantanal, which will take place at 9 pm.

MOST READ