Chuwi presents notebook with hole in the screen, less than 1kg and compact body

Chuwi, a Chinese electronics maker, this week presented the MiniBook X, a laptop that is the world’s first with a Windows operating system to be made official with a “notch” on the screen responsible for housing the webcam, a concept that follows what was revealed by Apple on the MacBook Pro, but that differs by presenting a hole shape instead of a rectangular module. This model is aimed at users who value portability and an intermediate hardware, as it comes equipped with 11th generation Intel processors and boasts other components that ensure satisfactory performance, such as a large amount of RAM and SSD.





acer

17 Nov



Samsung

03 Nov

The MiniBook X was announced by the Chinese manufacturer with a look that stands out for displaying a 10.8 inch screen with 2K Retina resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and featuring the webcam inserted into a hole in the upper corner left of the display, configuration that resembles the look we find in smartphones like realme 7 and LG K61, for example. As the images show, the laptop’s screen has a 360º tilt angle allowing you to hide the keyboard and turn it into a tablet. Its compact construction makes this model an excellent choice for those looking for a laptop that stands out from the competition for being light — weighing just 899g — and versatile.

The modern design of this version may not suit all users, as unlike the MacBook Pro, on Chuwi’s notebook it is not possible to integrate the hole with the other elements of the system, that is, the notch hides the visual resources that are being displayed there. . The MiniBook has the Intel Celeron N5100 processor (11th generation Jasper Lake) with integrated GPU and 12GB of RAM memory LPDDR4X, plus a 512GB SSD for internal storage and should help the device perform better.

On the sides there are standard USB-C ports and 45W fast charging, but the manufacturer did not inform the laptop’s autonomy and there is no information about the battery capacity.

Availability and price

The Chuwi MiniBook X will have its availability around the world starting in January and will arrive costing around US$ 620 (~ BRL 3,500) with the settings mentioned above.

See more about laptops