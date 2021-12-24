City Hall of SP receives 1 million doses of the flu vaccine; posts to open on Christmas Eve for immunization | São Paulo

The secretariat will start the new stage of vaccination against the disease on Friday (24).

The new doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021 and vaccination will take place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7am to 7pm.

The Butantan Institute reported that it donated the doses in order to help contain the increase in flu cases in Brazil. “The negotiations for the donation of immunizing agents took place through the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa), which sent a letter requesting additional doses of the vaccine. Earlier this month, Butantan donated 400,000 doses of the immunizing agent to the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, reinforcing our commitment to the health of the Brazilian population”.

The City Hall also informed that it will intensify the care of people with flu-like symptoms in the city and will keep the clinics open on holidays only to serve this public.

“Tomorrow [véspera de Natal] the units would not open. Optional point would be given to our employees. We made a call to everyone, so that, unfortunately, due to the situation the city is in, we will again need the help of our employees. We have already set up a schedule together with these units for tomorrow so that there will be a pediatrician and a clinician in each of the units in the city”, says Luiz Carlos Zamarco, assistant secretary of Health in the capital.

Health post capacity

2 of 2 Debilitated patients, in wheelchairs, wait hours for care at the State Public Hospital of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Debilitated patients in wheelchairs wait hours for treatment at the State Public Hospital of SP — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

The increase in cases of people with flu symptoms is causing overcrowding and confusion in healthcare facilities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In the city of São Paulo, attendances for flu syndrome increased by 48%.

At the São Paulo State Civil Servant Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, patients complain about the lack of doctors, capacity and delays in care. People who sought care with flu-like symptoms were lying in the hallways and even on the floor for lack of space.

Between the afternoon of Wednesday (22) and the morning of this Thursday (23), many people gathered in the waiting rooms while waiting for assistance. With the delay, many gave up going to the doctor and returned home.

“Last week I was here with her [paciente]. Today they referred us to the Covid-19 sector as she has back pain. I took her out of there, this is total disregard for the civil servant”, stated Rosinete Ferreira Pies, who was accompanying a patient at the Hospital doServer and withdrew from the service due to the delay.

In the South Zone of São Paulo, at the UPA in Vila Mariana, patients waited up to 6 hours for an appointment. “I stayed from 8 pm to 4 am. The service took a long time, the blood test took a while to be ready”, says Karla Pietra Macedo Ferreira.

In Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, eight people were confirmed with influenza H3N2, another 27 are waiting for the results of the tests. This year, the number of people with flu symptoms increased by 26% compared to last year.